iPhone 15 Pro's Action button all-but confirmed by new case leak

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices are expected to be announced soon and the latter is going to have an Action button as this leak shows.

We've been hearing rumors of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max coming with a new Action button, instead of the popular mute switch, for months now. And now it looks like we've seen our clearest confirmation yet that this is exactly what is going to happen.

In a new leak of supposed iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, Twitter leaker Majin Bu appears to have put the Action button question to bed for once and for all. The cases show that the iPhone will have the volume buttons we are familiar with, but where there would normally be a space for the iPhone's mute switch, there's now a new button.

The new Pro iPhones are expected to borrow heavily from the Apple Watch Ultra, adding a new Action button that can be configured to do more than just mute things. It's expected that ti will also function in much the same way as the Apple Watch's button as well, giving users the chance to configure things how they like and depending on their needs.

For example, it's expected that the Action button will do mute and unmute functions if configured to do so, but it will also enable silent mode, translation, the Camera app and shutter, the launching of shortcuts, and more.

This leak also uses the iPhone 15 Ultra name rather than the expected iPhone 15 Pro Max. That's interesting because we'd been told to expect a switch to iPhone 15 Ultra months ago, but that soon made way for the more familiar iPhone 15 Pro Max. It still isn't clear exactly what we can expect the phone to be called - but the use of an Action button could see Apple begin using Ultra as the moniker for devices that have that particular capability.

Thankfully, we shouldn't have to wait too much longer until we have answers to the remaining iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro questions. The new iPhones are expected to be announced in the first couple of weeks of September which is just a few short weeks away. It's also entirely possible that we can expect more details to leak between now and then as well, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled between now and the official iPHone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro announcements.

Those aren't the only products Apple is expected to announce in September, either. New Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 products are also likely to arrive, too.