All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Want Windows 11 without the Microsoft bloat? There's a weird trick at setup that can do this

Don't want Microsoft's default bloatware with your fresh installation of Windows 11? Selecting a certain option during setup can sidestep the bloat.

Want Windows 11 without the Microsoft bloat? There's a weird trick at setup that can do this
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Windows 11 currently has an odd quirk that allows you to sidestep installing much of the bloatware that comes hand-in-hand with the operating system by default.

Windows 11 can be installed without the bloat, or at least some of it (Image Credit: Microsoft)
Open Gallery 2

Windows 11 can be installed without the bloat, or at least some of it (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Windows Latest discovered this trick, and this is a strange one whereby you have to select a particular option when first setting up Windows 11 in order to swerve the bloat.

The tech site notes that during first-time setup, when you're presented with the option for 'Time and currency format' you should select English (World) or (Europe).

Apparently these options are not working properly when the installer tries to communicate with Microsoft's servers after they are selected.

So, as a result the user is presented with an 'OOBEREGION' error message (meaning Out Of Box Experience Region is not recognized).

The odd thing is you can simply click to 'skip' past the error, and the Windows 11 installation process will go ahead. But because that part of the region selection hasn't been finalized, Microsoft's bloatware won't be installed. (However, third-party bloat from elsewhere, like your laptop maker for example, will still be put on the system).

Windows Latest assures us that it's safe to install Windows 11 this way, but bear in mind that there could possibly be unforeseen side-effects, perhaps. The tech site notes that all you should do is change the appropriate region setting back to the correct location after installation is done, otherwise some bits of the OS may not work (like the Microsoft Store for example).

Windows Latest contacted Microsoft about this, and the company confirmed that it's aware of this 'issue' and is investigating.

So, it might be the case that before too long, whatever is going wrong here is addressed by Microsoft, and this quirky anti-bloat loophole is closed.

Buy at Amazon

Windows 11 Home (Digital Download)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$119.98
$119.98$119.99$119.98
Buy
$129.98
$129.98$129.98$129.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/7/2023 at 6:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:windowslatest.com, microsoft.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.