SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has given an update on the timeline for the company's next-generation launch vehicle that's poised to take humans to Mars.

Elon Musk drops update on when SpaceX is planning to launch Starship again
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

SpaceX is planning on launching Starship again before the end of the year, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently gave an update on the timeline for the company's biggest rocket yet on a podcast.

Musk sat down with Zuby, the host of the "Real Talk with Zuby" podcast, where he discussed various topics over the course of an hour and a half. Starting off, Musk said that he just flew in from Starbase, Texas, where SpaceX is constructing Starship, the company's biggest and most powerful rocket yet. If you aren't in the rocket development loop of news, you may remember seeing headlines of Elon Musk's rocket that exploded mid-air in April - that was Starship.

SpaceX conducted the first orbital test flight of Starship on April 20, and after the second stage of the rocket failed to separate from the first stage, the company was forced to detonate the rocket mid-air. However, the launch was deemed a success by SpaceX as many milestones were reached, and much was learned from what seemed like, on the surface - a failure.

Since April, SpaceX has been hard at work implementing what it learned from the first launch, and now according to Musk, the company's timeline is currently projecting that we see Starship take to the skies in 6 to 8 weeks. However, with everything rocket/space-related, timelines aren't written in stone and can change at the drop of a hat as development continues.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out the link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

