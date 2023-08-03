Want to run Android apps on Windows 11 with an older AMD Ryzen CPU? Here's some good news

It appears that Microsoft has done away with the spec requirement that called for at least a Ryzen 3000 processor to run Windows Subsystem for Android.

Microsoft has seemingly lowered the bar of the system requirements necessary for Windows 11 users to run Android apps.

More Windows 11 users should now have access to the library of Android apps available via the Amazon Appstore (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Neowin spotted the move, and as you may be aware, Microsoft previously stipulated that those wanting to run Windows Subsystem for Android to get these mobile apps on the desktop needed to have a certain minimum processor.

Namely at least an AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU, or an 8th-generation Intel Core i3 chip, or better.

This caused quite some controversy when Windows Subsystem for Android was first introduced, as those with Ryzen 2000 CPUs were excluded here, yet those chips are good enough to run Windows 11 itself.

It appears this situation has changed, as Microsoft has - at some point - removed the processor requirements from the spec table for Windows Subsystem for Android. Unless this is some kind of mistake, or oversight, you should be fine with a Ryzen 2000 processor now.

The full system requirements for running Windows Subsystem for Android include a recommendation to be using an SSD, by the way. 16GB of system RAM is also recommended, though you can get away with 8GB (and a hard disk, but neither are seemingly ideal).

All these other specs remain the same as when Windows Subsystem for Android was first launched for Windows 11, in case you were wondering. You'll also need to enable virtualization in the OS.

In other recent Windows 11 news, the operating system has a really odd bug with a certain shut down option which will have doubtless had you scratching your head if you've encountered it.