All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Windows 11 shut down bug is one of the more bizarre glitches we've ever seen

Apparently in Windows 11 (and Windows 10), when you select the 'update and shut down' option, in some reported cases the OS is updating and rebooting.

Windows 11 shut down bug is one of the more bizarre glitches we've ever seen
Published
2 minutes & 4 seconds read time

Windows 11 has an 'update and shut down' option, as you're doubtless aware, but apparently this isn't working as it should - and the same is true on Windows 10.

Windows 10 is also suffering from this apparent bug, as well as Windows 11 (Image Credit: Microsoft)
Open Gallery 2

Windows 10 is also suffering from this apparent bug, as well as Windows 11 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Windows Latest stumbled on this rather odd problem, and explains that instead of downloading and installing the update, then shutting down the PC, as this option should do - completing the upgrade the next time you turn on the machine - it's rebooting immediately instead.

Of course, the reason you select 'update and shut down' is because you're leaving your PC (most likely), and while you're happy to exit the room and let the system perform the installation, you want it to turn off afterwards, as you're not coming back.

So, if you've gone, and the PC reboots itself instead, that's obviously a bit of an issue. Not a massive one, but it's an annoying quirk nonetheless.

If we tell our Windows 11 (or 10) PC to update and shut down, we expect it to do just that. Windows Latest observes that Microsoft treats the command as more of an 'expression of preference' but that's just not good enough in our books.

The tech site's experience is backed up by complaints about this issue from other Windows 11 users on Microsoft's Feedback Hub and Reddit.

This is a pretty odd one, and it appears to be erratic. For example, one Reddit user notes that it seems to be a 50-50 chance that the PC will shut down as instructed, or reboot.

The good news is that the majority of folks aren't experiencing this strange behavior from Windows, but there are certainly some rather miffed Windows 11 users out there.

One theory is that certain updates could be more problematic than others, namely those that require multiple restarts.

Of course, the workaround is that you can simply shut down, rather than 'update and shut down', and then apply the upgrade first thing the next day - but the point remains that this option should do exactly what it says on the tin, all the time.

Or, if there are scenarios where multiple reboots don't allow this, then the 'update and shut down' choice should be grayed out in some way, so that you know you can't go this route.

Hopefully Microsoft will be looking into this one now the issue is gaining some coverage across news sites - fingers crossed.

Unfortunately, this gremlin in the works has apparently been around for some time - one Redditor notes that they've experienced this wonkiness for the past year or so (and that it's becoming more common, worryingly).

Buy at Amazon

Windows 11 Home (Digital Download)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$119.99
$119.99$119.98$119.98
Buy
$129.98
$129.98$129.99$129.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2023 at 10:48 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, windowslatest.com, microsoft.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.