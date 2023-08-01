All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Broke your Xbox controller? Microsoft is now selling the parts you need to repair it

Microsoft is also providing downloadable step-by-step repair guides and YouTube tutorial videos to help you complete a DIY fix on your controller.

Let's face it, console gamepads often have to take a fair bit of abuse - perhaps even occasionally being hurled across the living room - but if you've broken your Xbox controller (beyond the period of its warranty), Microsoft wants to help.

How, exactly? By selling you the components you need to repair a bust controller. Of course, you'll also need enough skill and technical knowhow to complete the repair, although Microsoft is on hand to help here, too.

Microsoft is offering video tutorials on repairing controllers via YouTube, and also has step-by-step DIY guides that Xbox owners can download should they wish to fix up their gamepad.

(Note that Microsoft still advises that you should "use caution" when undertaking DIY repairs in this manner, and that a moderate level of gadget tinkering skill is required).

Parts are provided for the Xbox Wireless Controller and the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller via the Microsoft Store. That includes buttons, sticks, the top case, and even the PCB innards.

What Microsoft won't flog you, however, are the necessary tools to open your controller and complete the reparations (pry tools, Torx screwdriver bits).

Still, this is clearly a welcome initiative from Microsoft, especially when you consider that the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller runs you the best part of two hundred bucks, so if it does go wrong just out of warranty, that's a pretty pricey proposition to replace. And hopefully you can save a chunk of cash by going the DIY route instead of paying someone else to repair the controller for you.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, microsoft.com, techspot.com

