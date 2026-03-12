Xbox consoles will 'always be around,' says Microsoft hardware VP

Microsoft hardware VP Jason Ronald assures fans that Xbox consoles 'will always be around' and that the hardware is the core of Microsoft's gaming biz.

TL;DR: Microsoft reaffirms Xbox consoles as essential to its brand, unveiling Project Helix, a next-gen device combining Windows PC and Xbox gaming with advanced hardware. The company also emphasizes growth in handheld gaming and innovation in accessories to enhance player immersion across multiple devices.

After lackluster sales and a confusing ad campaign, Microsoft now doubles down on Xbox consoles, saying that they are core, integral parts of the brand's DNA--in other words, consoles will "always be around."

Microsoft has made a clear commitment to support and invest in the Xbox ecosystem, and at GDC 2026, the company delivered much-needed clarification that showed a more cohesive plan for the future. The next generation of Xbox is centered around Project Helix, ambitious new hardware that's designed to play both Windows PC and Xbox console games in a single device--all powered by new, thoughtfully-designed silicon and performance-accelerating tools for developers.

During Xbox's keynote speech at GDC, Xbox hardware VP Jason Ronald reiterated the importance of consoles while also touching upon Microsoft's other focal points--handhelds and accessories.