TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
TweakTown
News
Gaming

Xbox consoles will 'always be around,' says Microsoft hardware VP

Microsoft hardware VP Jason Ronald assures fans that Xbox consoles 'will always be around' and that the hardware is the core of Microsoft's gaming biz.

Xbox consoles will 'always be around,' says Microsoft hardware VP
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft reaffirms Xbox consoles as essential to its brand, unveiling Project Helix, a next-gen device combining Windows PC and Xbox gaming with advanced hardware. The company also emphasizes growth in handheld gaming and innovation in accessories to enhance player immersion across multiple devices.

After lackluster sales and a confusing ad campaign, Microsoft now doubles down on Xbox consoles, saying that they are core, integral parts of the brand's DNA--in other words, consoles will "always be around."

Xbox consoles will 'always be around,' says Microsoft hardware VP 777
2

Microsoft has made a clear commitment to support and invest in the Xbox ecosystem, and at GDC 2026, the company delivered much-needed clarification that showed a more cohesive plan for the future. The next generation of Xbox is centered around Project Helix, ambitious new hardware that's designed to play both Windows PC and Xbox console games in a single device--all powered by new, thoughtfully-designed silicon and performance-accelerating tools for developers.

During Xbox's keynote speech at GDC, Xbox hardware VP Jason Ronald reiterated the importance of consoles while also touching upon Microsoft's other focal points--handhelds and accessories.

"When we think about the future of Xbox, and the next generation of Xbox, we really think about it in a couple of categories.

"First, the console. The console is absolutely core to Xbox, it is the heart of who we are, it will always be around, and it's critically important to our future. So we're really investing into Project Helix to really usher in the next generation of console gaming.

"We continue to be really excited by the handheld, and we're seeing just tremendous growth in the handheld market. I will say that for me as a player, it has fundamentally transformed how and when I play games. It just gives me that many more opportunities to engage with the artform that I know and love, and it's my preferred form of entertainment.

"And then we also have a lot of innovation coming in the accessories space.

"In a world where players play across multiple devices, you have to be able to have your controller move across screens with you. The controller is also the physical connection between the player and the games you create, so how do we drive deeper immersion and higher fidelity into that experience while players choose to play across any screen that they chose to?"

Photo of the Xbox Series X Gaming Console
Best Deals: Xbox Series X Gaming Console
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$648 USD
--
Buy
$648 USD
--
Buy
$648 USD
--
Buy
$648 USD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/12/2026 at 4:14 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles