All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

$10 quintillion asteroid edges closer to Earth ahead of key NASA and SpaceX rocket launch

An asteroid estimated to be worth $10,000,000,000,000,000,000 is making its way closer to Earth ahead of an important NASA and SpaceX rocket launch.

$10 quintillion asteroid edges closer to Earth ahead of key NASA and SpaceX rocket launch
Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

An asteroid that's estimated to be worth an astounding $10 quintillion is making it's way closer to Earth ahead of NASA and SpaceX's joint rocket launch that will send a spacecraft to inspect the massive space rock.

The asteroid is officially called 16 Psyche and is estimated to be 176 miles wide, containing $10,000,000,000,000,000,000 worth of metals such as gold, iron, and nickel. In 2020, NASA announced it was partnering with Elon Musk's SpaceX to inspect the asteroid, and now we are less than 100 days away from the highly anticipated launch. Notably, NASA doesn't plan on mining the asteroid, or at least not yet, as the space agency's intentions are purely scientific.

NASA's spacecraft will launch on the back of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket sometime in October and take approximately six years to reach the Main Asteroid Belt located between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft, or more accurately, a satellite, will enter the asteroid's orbit and begin to perform scientific analysis. Researchers have equipped the satellite with various cameras to image 16 Psyche.

$10 quintillion asteroid edges closer to Earth ahead of key NASA and SpaceX rocket launch 115651
Open Gallery 3
NASA's Psyche spacecraft
Open Gallery 3

NASA's Psyche spacecraft

As for mining asteroids such as 16 Psyche, companies are already developing strategies to harvest minerals from space rocks. However, none of these strategies have come to full fruition and are still well within the development process. As BusinessInsider notes, collecting minerals from asteroids such as 16 Psyche may sound like an extremely lucrative business venture. However, it may not be as lucrative as you think. The influx of these minerals would collapse mineral prices due to the sheer amount of supply.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$61.00
$62.00$67.00$69.99
Buy
$69.00
$69.00$64.99$69.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/21/2023 at 2:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:markets.businessinsider.com, jpl.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.