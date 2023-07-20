ASRock preps new 16GB Intel A770 card, showing NVIDIA that doubling VRAM shouldn't cost $100

Anything NVIDIA can do, ASRock can do just as sneakily it would seem - and better, to boot. At least when it comes to launching graphics cards that double up the VRAM loadout, with ASRock further showing that it doesn't have to cost the same premium that Team Green stuck on top.

You can't have missed the recent NVIDIA launch of the RTX 4060 Ti which has 16GB - compared to the original 8GB VRAM configuration - or actually, maybe you might have missed it. Seeing as Team Green made no announcement whatsoever, and didn't send out review cards, in what was the lowest of low-key releases.

And now, while ASRock hasn't actually announced a new version of its Intel Arc A770 graphics card which packs 16GB in a similar VRAM-doubling feat compared to the original A770 Phantom Gaming, we've seen the board.

As picked up by leaker Bionic Squash on Twitter, there's a product page live on Newegg in the US showing the graphics card up before its release (with the usual auto-notify button provided to alert you when it is actually on sale).

As for the price tag, that sits at $330, which is a $30 premium over and above the 8GB version of the A770 Phantom Gaming from ASRock (though technically, it's $50 due to an offer currently on the 8GB card).

Now, compare that to the RTX 4060 Ti, which NVIDIA hiked by $100 for the 16GB variant. That very much seemed like a hefty premium to dollop on top of the asking price for the 8GB graphics card, and this incoming launch from ASRock neatly underlines that.

Furthermore, we wouldn't be surprised to see the price tag of ASRock's inbound A770 16GB get cut before too long, as there have been some pretty chunky discounts on Intel's Arc Alchemist GPUs in recent times (including high-end models, like this, and entry-level fodder as well).

Slowly but surely, Intel Arc is looking like a solid enough prosect, what with Team Blue continually improving graphics drivers to perform better (with some pretty good results, it has to be said), and pricing getting some fairly deep cuts here and there, as noted.

The most recent driver boost we saw brought a huge uplift to Assassin's Creed Unity. It was a mind-boggling increase, in fact, but that's to be expected when it comes to optimizing for older titles like this, which can be in bad shape to begin with until some proper honing work is done.

Some rumors still claim that Intel is rather reining in its ambitions with next-gen Battlemage GPUs, and we can only hope this isn't the case. Even if true, we should still see some competitive offerings from 2nd-gen Arc at the lower-end of the graphics card market.