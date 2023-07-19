All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB card launches, but there aren't any reviews out there yet

Without any pre-release reviews NVIDIA has quietly launched its new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM, with the new GPU available now for $499.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB card launches, but there aren't any s out there yet
Published
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

NVIDIA has quietly launched the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB variant, which features the same hardware seen in the 8GB model but with the memory capacity doubled to 16GB. It seems that GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB models have simply made their way to retail without being sent to media beforehand - so there are currently no reviews for the GPU online.

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GAMING OC 16G is one of the new RTX 4060 Ti's launching today, image credit: GIGABYTE.
Open Gallery 2

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GAMING OC 16G is one of the new RTX 4060 Ti's launching today, image credit: GIGABYTE.

With the same underlying hardware and 128-bit memory interface, there won't be a massive difference in game performance outside of a few cases where the limitations are mainly due to running out of memory capacity. Titles like the Resident Evil 4 remake with max settings.

Interestingly, the 16GB model features the same TDP power rating, so doubling the VRAM capacity won't impact the card's impressive power efficiency. The big downside is that to get an extra 8GB of VRAM, the price for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti jumps up from USD 399 for the 8GB model to USD 499 for 16GB. This just about puts the GPU into a brand-new pricing tier, so comparisons between it and other GPUs must be adjusted accordingly.

Several 16GB cards are already showing up online at US-based retailer Newegg, including the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GAMING OC 16G, MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, and ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB AMP - with all carrying a price point of USD 499.99.

Undoubtedly several reviewers will be getting their hands-on cards in the coming days, so we fully expect to see reviews for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB in the next week or so - but, with the 128-bit memory bus and PCIe Gen4 x8, we wouldn't be surprised if performance increases are only limited to a handful of games.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC 8G

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£415.29
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2023 at 12:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.