Intel Arc A380 GPU is barely more than $100 now - and a steal at that price

If you thought $120 was a good price - and it is - you can actually grab this graphics card for $108 if you move fast enough (meaning today) at Newegg.

Published
2 minutes & 11 seconds read time

Intel's Arc A380 graphics card has hit an all-time low in terms of pricing, with a current offer at Newegg in the US that may prove very tempting to those looking for a truly cheap gaming GPU (where options are thin on the ground).

Hardware Unboxed tracks pricing on Newegg and in a new YouTube video, points out that the Arc A380 has sunk to $120 as of this month. Previously over the past couple of months, pricing was holding at the MSRP of $140 (though we have seen this GPU at $120 briefly before that).

In actual fact, Newegg has an offer on (that expires at the end of today, mind, while stocks last) for an extra 10% off certain GPUs, this A380 model included, meaning you can pick it up at even more of a bargain at $108 (using the mentioned code at checkout).

But, you may cry: Isn't the Arc A380 a pile of pants? Well, when first reviewed, this Intel graphics card certainly missed the mark by some way, blighted by a whole bunch of issues, and it was generally panned by the critics.

Remember, though, that many of these revolved around wonky drivers, and Intel has been improving this facet of Arc GPUs at a fair old pace, with significant progress being made honing graphics drivers.

As we can see in recent testing on YouTube (see the video clip below), the Arc A380 can now acquit itself with a solid enough performance even with contemporary games (if graphics settings are appropriately tweaked, as you might expect with any budget GPU). And as mentioned, you can now buy it for a quarter less (almost) than the MSRP, and it's nicely power-efficient to boot.

We should caveat this with a mention that the A380 (and other Arc GPUs) work better in modern PCs where Resizeable BAR support is present, so do bear that in mind.

We've seen impressive discounts on other Intel Arc GPUs in recent times, too, like the Arc A750 at $199.

As for the A770 flagship, another recent development in the Arc family is that Intel is no longer making its own version of that graphics card. However, that doesn't mean the end of the road for the A770, as Intel is still manufacturing chips for third-party boards.

Intel has just released a new version of Arc drivers, too, though sadly there are no performance boosts here. In fact, it's a rather dull affair this time around, with the main thing being a fix for the iTunes app crashing upon launch.

Buy at Amazon

ASRock Challenger Intel Arc A380 GDDR6 6GB Graphics Card

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$119.99
- - -
Buy
$146.55
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2023 at 9:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

