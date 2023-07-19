Apple details its Mac security features in this hilarious new ad

This Apple ad shows just how secure your data will be if someone decides to steal your laptop and then tries to sell it on the black market.

If you own a Mac laptop and are worried about what might happen to your data if someone steals it, it turns out that you don't actually need to worry all that much after all.

That's because there are tons of security features already built right into macOS Ventura and Apple has detailed all of them in a swish new ad that runs for more than eight minutes and might just be worth every single one of them. Because it's pretty hilarious.

The ad follows The Underdogs, a group of people that we've seen in past ads of this kind and are out there trying to create a business using Apple devices and services. In this case, they're set to give a presentation to a potential business partner but the laptop housing that presentation gets stolen.

What happens next is eight minutes of Apple services and features coming to the rescue. Those include Touch ID and Face ID, Find My, passwords and passkeys, secure enclave, Family Sharing, end-to-end encryption, Safari fraudulent website warning, and more.

The story of the ad is that the thieves try to sell the MacBook they stole but nobody will buy it because of all the security features involved. Thankfully the ad has a happy ending as well, and we all like a happy ending.

Apple's laptops are among the best in the world right now thanks to the arrival of Apple silicon a few years ago and the return of ports to high-end models. It's refreshing to see an ad focus on security features rather than something a little sexier, however.