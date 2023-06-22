Check out this amazing custom Diablo 4 PC built by NVIDIA GeForce, and you can win it

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Created by Ron Lee Christianson in collaboration with NVIDIA and Blizzard, this one-of-a-kind PC mod will no doubt make any Diablo fan happy.

NVIDIA and Blizzard have partnered with GeForce Garage collaborator Ron Lee Christianson to create a pretty amazing one-of-a-kind custom Diablo IV PC that doubles as a shrine to Lilith - Blessed Mother.

Custom GeForce RTX 4080-powered Diablo IV PC mod, image credit: NVIDIA.
Custom GeForce RTX 4080-powered Diablo IV PC mod, image credit: NVIDIA.

The Lilith bust here is hand-crafted using source files from Blizzard, with modifications and adjustments made to create the stunning sculpture. The base is awesome, too, with sculpted laval rocks featuring some neat LED lighting taken from artificial fireplaces. There's leather, wood, a custom frame, and so much that if you were to look at the mod head-on simply, you probably wouldn't even think that it was, in fact, a gaming PC.

Turn it around, though, and it's a different story, and it's here where you'll see the components and motherboard cleverly mounted and supported. And it has the hardware to match the formidable and imposing Lilith. Here's the breakdown.

Custom GeForce RTX 4080-powered Diablo IV PC mod, image credit: NVIDIA.
  • GPU: PNY XLR8 GeForce RTX 4080 Verto
  • CPU: Intel i9-13900K
  • Motherboard: ASUS TUF Gaming Z790
  • RAM: PNY XLR8 64GB 3600MHz
  • Storage: PNY XLR8 CS3040 1TB and 4TB
  • Power: Be Quiet Dark Power 1500W

Quite the beastly specs and more than enough power to play Diablo IV with max settings in 4K with triple-digit performance thanks to DLSS 3.

The good news is that this PC mod is up for grabs; all you need to do is "share a screenshot of your character and reply with #DiabloRTX" on this tweet from the official Diablo Twitter account.

But before you do that, check out the following pictures of this one-of-a-kind GeForce RTX 4080 PC featuring Diablo IV's main villain Lilith and a behind-the-scenes video on its creation.

Check out this amazing custom Diablo 4 PC built by NVIDIA GeForce, and you can win it 05
Check out this amazing custom Diablo 4 PC built by NVIDIA GeForce, and you can win it 04
NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, twitter.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

