Elon Musk reveals there's a Twitter app coming to Smart TVs that'll solve a major problem

According to a recent tweet from Twitter owner Elon Musk who recently confirmed the app, Twitter is preparing to launch its own video app for Smart TVs.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

Twitter is attempting to make a calculated shift into adopting video content, and the platform has recently shown this by enabling long-form content to be posted.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has previously discussed Twitter's push into video content while he was CEO of the company, and the general goal was echoed again during an investor presentation by Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who outlined the company's strategy to prioritize video content, along with more creator collaborations, and commerce partnerships. These strategies are designed to increase Twitter's overall revenue, which took a massive hit when Musk took over the company in October 2022.

Musk recently revealed in an interview that advertiser demands are costing Twitter about $2 Billion in ad revenue a year, with the Twitter owner quipping, "Freedom of speech is pretty expensive".

In an effort to make video content more attractive for viewers on Twitter, the platform is planning on rolling out its own SmartTV app that will be designed specifically around Twitter video. Twitter user S-M Robinson wrote on an hour-long interview with Musk, "We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs. I'm not watching an hour-long video on Twitter." To which Musk replied, "It's coming."

A SmartTV app would solve a major problem for Twitter video, there is no way to watch Twitter's video content on a TV. Presumably with the Twitter SmartTV app users will be able to cast videos from their phone directly to their TV, making it possible to throw on long-form pieces of content such as hour-long podcasts.

"Appreciate it. I can see a day where I can cancel my subscription to YouTube, and never look at it again," S-M Robinson added.

"In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. The first block payment totals USD 5M. Note, the creator must be verified, and only ads served to verified users count," Musk tweeted on Saturday.

NEWS SOURCE:business-standard.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

