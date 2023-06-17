All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

IBM says its made a breakthrough in quantum computing, entering into 'the era of utility'

Scientists at IBM believe they may have made a breakthrough in quantum computing, ushering in a new era of quantum computing known as 'the era of utility'.

IBM says its made a breakthrough in quantum computing, entering into 'the era of utility'
Published
2 minutes & 9 seconds read time

Quantum computers are extremely powerful, but are famously unreliable in providing a user with the same result. However, that may very well all change, according to scientists at IBM.

So, what is quantum computing, and how is it different from regular computing? The barebones of quantum computing rely on two phenomena or principles of quantum mechanics, superposition and entanglement. Superposition is the principle that a particle, in this case, a qubit, or a bit of quantum information, can be in two separate states at the exact same time. Entanglement is the principle that two particles can share the exact same location at the same time, despite a perceived distance between the two.

The difference between classical computers and quantum computers is that classical computing uses binary, or 1 and 0's. Qubits are able to be both 1 and 0 simultaneously, enabling much faster calculations to be performed as many calculations can be performed at once, compared to a classic computer that performs each calculation individually. Unfortunately, one of the main problems with quantum calculations is the inconsistency with results.

IBM says its made a breakthrough in quantum computing, entering into 'the era of utility' 94856
Open Gallery 2

"The level of agreement between the quantum and classical computations on such large problems was pretty surprising to me personally," said co-author Andrew Eddins, a physicist at IBM Quantum

The uncertainty of the state of particles makes for what researchers call "quantum noise" and is the main hurdle researchers face in being able to successfully steer a quantum computer in any direction.

Google claimed in 2019 it reached "quantum supremacy" as it performed a calculation in 3 minutes 20 seconds that would take about 10,000 years for a supercomputer to complete. Google's experiment, while impressive, was criticized as it had no real-world application.

Now, IBM has announced a new breakthrough that might actually have real-world application as the company claims it has developed a process to reduce the number of errors in a quantum calculation, which could mean researchers are able to get quantum computers to consistently produce the same result.

"Finally, we asked both computers to run calculations beyond what could be calculated exactly, and the quantum returned an answer we were more confident to be correct," writes IBM

IBM explains in the above video that through the development of error mitigation, the company will be able to marry quantum computing and traditional computing in an effort to provide real-world value. How far away is quantum computing? Researchers are still doing their best to work around the randomness of the quantum world, with companies such as IBM and Google being on the bleeding edge of quantum development.

It's unclear how far away quantum computing is from being available at your local Walmart, but a massive hurdle will be overcome when researchers are able to reliably predict the state of qubits. For more information on this story, check out the IBM blog post here.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00 $69.00 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2023 at 2:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nytimes.com, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.