The Redmi 12 is now official and it's likely to be cheap

The Redmi 12 is now official and while it is far from a flagship device, it promises enough to warrant its price and could be a solid budget phone.

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi 12 smartphone, a budget device that is replacing the Redmi 11 that was already on offer.

The new phone isn't likely to compete with many iPhones or high-end Android devices and the specifications bear that out. They aren't bad of course, but there are areas where you can see Xiaomi saving money in order to hit a price point.

2

Redmi 12 - image: mi.com

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Those specs start with a 6.79-inch FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Nestled in that display you'll find an 8-megapixel camera, while a main 50-megapixel camera takes care of photography needs around the back. It isn't alone though - there's an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro lens keeping it company.

On the inside. MediaTek's Helio G88 isn't going to push too many of the big boys in terms of performance and it'll be paired with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on which model you choose. Storage capacities are available in 128GB and 256GB configurations, but that can be expanded via the microSD card slot.

Charging the 5,000mAh battery might take a little while thanks to the 18W charger, while the side-mounted fingerprint scanner handles authentication. Fans of wired headphones will no doubt be pleased to see the arrival of a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It might not be for everyone, but some people will be very happy that it's there.

The chassis is rated for an IP53 slash protection and it'll come in Polar Silver, Sky Blue, and Midnight Black colorways. In terms of pricing, the expectation is that it'll cost around €199.