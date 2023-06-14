The Pixel Watch 2 leaks begin and it's bad news for upgraders

The Pixel Watch 2 is already starting to leak and now we appear to have two different codenames for the same product - Aurora and Eos.

The Pixel Watch has proven to be one of the more popular wearables, at least when you take the Apple Watch out of the equation, and there was always going to be a sequel on the horizon. Now it looks like that Pixel Watch 2 has started to leak, and it makes for interesting reading.

The leak comes via 9to5Google and what it says are references to the wearable in the beta version of the Google Search app - version 14.24, in case you were wondering. As part of that update, we learn that there are a couple of different codenames in use.

The first is Eos, according to the code found in the app. The second comes via 9to5Google's sources which suggest that Aurora is also being used. It's likely that the two names both relate to the Pixel Watch 2, but with one being the WiFi-only version and the other having LTE connectivity built in.

Perhaps the most interesting thing here is the discovery of a video that shows how Gogoel Assistant and Voice Match can be set up, with an on-screen character wearing something that looks identical to the current Pixel Watch. The same animations are used on the Pixel Watch, so it's possible that these are just reused assets and will change. If not, it could mean that the Pixel Watch 2 will look identical to the Pixel Watch 1, which might be a disappointment for those who would have preferred something a little bigger.

That being said, the expectations aren't that Google will make huge changes this time around - and there's currently no indication of when Google will make the Pixel Watch 2 official. Thankfully, we can expect a fair few leaks before that happens anyway.