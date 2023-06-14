All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

WhatsApp is testing a new video messaging feature with users

WhatsApp is already one of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world and now it's testing a new video message feature with users.

WhatsApp is testing a new video messaging feature with users
Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

WhatsApp is already one of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world and now it's testing a new video message feature with users.

The new feature is reportedly rolling out to some people who are using the latest beta version of the WhatsApp app on their iPhone or Android device, but it could be some time before it's made available to those who have the version available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

WhatsApp logo - image: whatsapp.com
Open Gallery 2

WhatsApp logo - image: whatsapp.com

The WhatsApp beta watchers at WABetaInfo report that the new feature is expected to be rolled out to more beta testers over the coming weeks, but for now it allows people to record messages of up to 60 seconds before sending them off to their chosen recipient.

Actually recording a video message for sending is easy, we're told. It's currently enabled by tapping the microphone button in a chat bar, with a new video recording option becoming available on select WhatsApp accounts.

While WhatsApp is yet to announce the video messaging feature, this does confirm that it's now being worked on. There could be a long wait before we can all use it of course, especially if those on the beta program can't expect to be able to put it through its paces for some weeks yet.

Being able to send video messages to other people could be a big addition to a messaging platform that is already the go-to for a lot of people. That's especially the case for those who want to communicate with people on other platforms and so can't use something like iMessage.

Buy at Amazon

Renewed iPhone 14

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$673.94
$673.94 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2023 at 8:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wabetainfo.com, whatsapp.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.