Xbox has been engaged with Starfield's development since early 2022

Microsoft's first-party game support teams have been engaged with Starfield's development since early 2022, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty says.

Starfield is one of the most important Xbox games in years. Xbox management feels that Starfield will be a catalyst for growth for Xbox Game Pass and the brand as a whole, and that confidence is partly a result of how stable Starfield currently is.

Xbox execs say that Starfield may ship with the least bugs out of any Bethesda game due to the intense testing from quality assurance teams, and partly because of the support Microsoft has offered with its internal groups, including the console-centric Advanced Technology Group, who has helped Bethesda better streamline its new Creation Engine on Xbox Series X/S platforms. We've actually known about the ATG's involvement in Starfield since May. Bethesda has also made the decision to target 30FPS on consoles to ensure that in-game performance matches their vision for Starfield.

Here's what Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty said about Microsoft's support of Starfield, and how the company supports all of its first-party studios: