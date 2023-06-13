All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Xbox has been engaged with Starfield's development since early 2022

Microsoft's first-party game support teams have been engaged with Starfield since early 2022, including its console-centric Advanced Technology Group.

Xbox has been engaged with Starfield's development since early 2022
Published
1 minute & 50 seconds read time

Microsoft's first-party game support teams have been engaged with Starfield's development since early 2022, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty says.

Xbox has been engaged with Starfield's development since early 2022 70
Open Gallery 2

Starfield is one of the most important Xbox games in years. Xbox management feels that Starfield will be a catalyst for growth for Xbox Game Pass and the brand as a whole, and that confidence is partly a result of how stable Starfield currently is.

Xbox execs say that Starfield may ship with the least bugs out of any Bethesda game due to the intense testing from quality assurance teams, and partly because of the support Microsoft has offered with its internal groups, including the console-centric Advanced Technology Group, who has helped Bethesda better streamline its new Creation Engine on Xbox Series X/S platforms. We've actually known about the ATG's involvement in Starfield since May. Bethesda has also made the decision to target 30FPS on consoles to ensure that in-game performance matches their vision for Starfield.

Here's what Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty said about Microsoft's support of Starfield, and how the company supports all of its first-party studios:

"The thing we're applying to Starfield, we talked a little bit about it this afternoon. We've got first, the Advanced Technology Group that sits under Sarah Bond, they know the Xbox hardware in and out, that's their lives and they're there to help teams get frame rate, graphics, they help with the raytracing on Forza. They're helping with Avowed.

"We also have the Unreal expertise--our studio The Coalition up at Vancouver, I think that outside of Epic, they are tops in the industry on Unreal.

"Those are the kinds of things we're able to apply.

"I think on Starfield, Todd will tell you that we've been engaged since early last year. I hope that it shows up in terms of how stable the game is, what they're able to put on screen in terms of graphics.

"But even a little bit of what it means to be a first-party game. One of the things we talk about is somebody like Double FIne comes in. They will never get to ship a game as just Double Fine again. They will always be looked at as first-party.

"It's on us to support them early and maybe that's something we could have done a little bit better with Redfall, but that is the transition that happens. And I think the Starfield team would say they feel supported."

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2023 at 11:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.