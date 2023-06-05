The M2 Ultra Mac Studio is here with cores galore

Apple has updated the impressive Mac Studio with new chips including the all-new M2 Ultra that has more cores than an apple orchard.

A relatively late addition to the WWDC 2023 rumor mill was the arrival of an updated Mac Studio and it turns out that the rumors were spot on. Apple has now announced the new Mac Studio powered by the M2 Max and an all-new M2 Ultra.

The new Mac Studio was joined by the first Apple silicon Mac Pro and a new 15-inch MacBook Air in the new-Mac section of the WWDC 2023 opening keynote. And it's set to become a popular option for people who need Mac Pro levels of power but don't need the expansion options that the high-end machine affords.

2

Mac Studio - image:apple.com

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Mac Studio looks identical to the old model and comes with M2 Max and M2 Ultra options. The former comes with a 12-core CPU and up to a 38-core GPU configuration that maxes out at 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s bandwidth.

However, those who choose to upgrade to the M2 Ultra can look forward to an impressive configuration. That chip brings a 24-core CPU to the table alongside up to a 76-core GPU for the ultimate in processing power. That chip supports up to 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth.

Around the back, the Mac Studio has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, and an enhanced HDMI port. There is even a pair of USB-A ports as well. Up front buyers will find a pair of USB-C ports and an SD card slot.

All of that sounds great but it comes at a price. That starting price is just $1999 but it soon increases when you choose the M2 Ultra chip. The updated Mac Studio will go on sale on June 13 at Apple Stores and Apple's retail partners.