All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Saudi Arabia now holds $3.1 billion in EA stock

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund now holds nearly 25 million shares of Electronic Arts company stock, with a share value that exceeds $3.1 billion.

Saudi Arabia now holds $3.1 billion in EA stock
Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Saudi Arabia has significantly increased its share ownership in American games publisher Electronic Arts.

Saudi Arabia now holds $3.1 billion in EA stock 776
Open Gallery 2

Saudi Arabia has invested over $38 billion in the global video games industry as part of its Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund that strategically invests money into specific economic markets. The Saudi PIF has purchased shares in major games companies like Capcom (5%), Nexon (5%), Nintendo (5%, $3 billion worth of shares), Embracer Group ($1 billion worth of shares), Activision Blizzard King (3.5%, $1.3 billion worth of shares), and other publishers.

Now the PIF has increased its investment in games publisher Electronic Arts. According to recent reports, Saudi Arabia now owns 24.81 million shares of EA, which represents about $3.11 billion worth of stock and 9% of total EA shares. The PIF had previously owned 16.01 million shares of EA, representing a purchase increase of 8.8 million shares.

Savvy Gaming Group, a company formed to help direct the video games activities of the Saudi PIF, recently purchased popular mobile games developer Scopely for $4.9 billion in an effort to bolster its interactive ambitions.

EA is among the top video games publishers in the industry and routinely generates billions of dollars in revenue through its strong monetization business and annual sports games releases. Titles like FIFA remain some of the most-played and best-earning games on the planet, and the publisher is now doubling-down on its live service roadmap with a new games-as-a-platform model that promises to help expand its major franchises into long-lasting experiences.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has likened the company's video games IPs to comic books, saying that its franchises can be molded and conformed into multiple form factors:

"As we think of game IP today, it's kind of like comic book IP of 20 years ago. The opportunities for us to continue to grow, expand, and stretch the nature of experiences across the next decade and beyond is unfettered."

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2023 at 2:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:seekingalpha.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.