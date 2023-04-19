All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

ASUS ROG Ally handheld to be powered by a custom AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor

Hardware details for ASUS's powerful ROG Ally gaming handheld PC emerge, pointing to a custom AMD Phoenix APU called the Ryzen Z1 Series.

ASUS ROG Ally handheld to be powered by a custom AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor
Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

The ASUS ROG Ally is a gaming handheld running Windows 11, launching soon. However, we still don't have official word on the underlying hardware and specs apart from ASUS stating that it will feature the "fastest" AMD APU built on a custom 4nm process with Zen 4 and RDNA 3 architecture.

ROG Ally hardware breakdown, image credit: Papaytop.
Open Gallery 2

ROG Ally hardware breakdown, image credit: Papaytop.

But, as with hardware mysteries, we have more info from two sources. One is a marketing image outlining the capabilities and broad specs of the ROG Ally handheld. The other is a shipping manifest calling out a specific Ryzen hardware as part of the "Handheld Console PC." Namely the Ryzen 7 7840U.

The marketing slide mentions a custom AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor, which could be the Ryzen 7 7840U with modifications and specific custom features. Either way, the ROG Ally will ship with an AMD Phoenix APU, which can deliver double the in-game performance of Valve's Steam Deck with improved power efficiency.

The shipping manifest lists the Ryzen 7 7840U with a 3.3 GHz clock speed and 780M 12CU RDNA 3 graphics. The manifest and the slide confirm 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, with the latter confirming that the ROG Ally will ship with a 512GB M.2-2230 PCIe Gen4 SSD.

The ROG Ally sleuthing doesn't stop there as listings for multiple models; the RC71L and RC71X have also popped up on ASUS and FCC sites. This points to multiple models with different memory or storage configurations or something else entirely, like different color variations.

We know a lot about the ROG Ally, with ASUS revealing specs like its Full HD (1080p) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 500 Nits, and dimensions of 280mm x 133mm x 39mm. Plus, a weight of 608 grams would make it smaller and lighter than the Steam Deck.

With ASUS stating that the launch is happening soon, we expect to get full details and pricing for the ROG Ally in the coming weeks.

Buy at Amazon

OnexPlayer 1S 8.4' Handheld Game Console Portable PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/19/2023 at 2:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.