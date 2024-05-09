ASUS unveils ROG Ally X: same Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, over 16GB RAM, larger battery, and more

ASUS reveals its new ROG Ally X gaming handheld: same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, bigger battery, support for 4TB and 8TB SSDs, more RAM, and more.

ASUS has just revealed the new refreshed ROG Ally X gaming handheld, featuring the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, but some upgraded innards. Check it out:

The truly next-generation ASUS ROG Ally 2 gaming handheld is still in development, with ASUS using the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU that made its original ROG Ally a hot-seller. We have the same APU, the same 7-inch 48-120Hz VRR screen, a newly black-colored style with huge battery life improvements, and more.

ASUS told The Verge that the refreshed ROG Ally X has "way more" than 30-40% more battery capacity, where we are told by ASUS SVP Shawn Yen that the ROG Ally X "won't disappoint" our "worst-case scenario" of 3 hours of battery life. That's not bad at all, ASUS.

We don't have any concrete specs of the refreshed ASUS ROG Ally X handheld just yet, but the company says it should have more than 16GB of RM so you can allocate heaps of it to the GPU without impacting the performance of the rest of the system, as well as longer M.2 2280 SSD slots that will support huge 4TB and 8TB SSDs.

Hey there, ASUS ROG Ally X (source: ASUS)

ASUS has made its ROG Ally X more repairable, with a redesigned joystick module that is interchangeable, and even upgradeable. ASUS says that its beefed-up ROG Ally X handheld will be more expensive than the original -- duh -- so we can expect some discounts for the original ROG Ally in the near future, I'm sure.

Yen added: "When we launched (the original Ally), we didn't have such a clear understanding that the battery might be something people desire more than a lighter-weight device". ASUS senior product manager Gabriel Meng added: "We think about battery and storage, graphics and memory, ports... our goal is to fit as many of those as possible into a device like this".