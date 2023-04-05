Fed up with your Ryzen 7000 PC booting up really slowly? Here's some good news

At last it seems that AMD Ryzen 7000 PCs on the AM5 platform are now booting much faster, in fact, almost twice as quickly going by one report.

AMD has released new firmware that speeds up the time taken for a Ryzen 7000 PC to boot quite considerably - in fact, AM5 rigs now boot twice as fast.

As Hardware Times reports, a fair number of users have been complaining that their Ryzen 7000 system - built on AMD's new AM5 chipset for Zen 4 - is seriously sluggish to boot (including the tech site itself).

Now we have a piece of evidence that the new BIOS update from AMD (AGESA 1006) reduces boot times significantly, as shown by HXL, a well-known leaker on Twitter.

As you can see from the above tweet, in a PC powered by a Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor (in an ASUS ROG X670E Hero motherboard), the boot time is reduced from a lengthy 56 seconds to 30 seconds.

That's practically cutting the wait for booting up in half, but still, 30 seconds is on the sluggish side for a modern PC. In short, AMD still needs to do better, and we'd fully expect further honing to be realized in future BIOS versions.

For now, though, at least the wait has been reduced from a ridiculous level to something approaching a standard boot time (for a high-end rig, in this case).

Naturally, we have to bear in mind that this is just a single report of a faster startup speed, and the mileage of others with AM5 PCs might vary.

Also note that in affected cases, once the PC has booted to the desktop, performance isn't hampered in any way.

Furthermore, arguably you likely only boot your PC once per day, and so a bit of a wait may not be too much of an inconvenience. But it's still irritating that a cutting-edge Ryzen 7000 system is slower to boot than a Ryzen 5000 PC, of course, at least in some of these reported cases.

Finally, what's worrying for some users is that as well as tales of slow booting for Ryzen 7000 PCs, we have seen scattered reports where a boot failure will occur once in a while (like once every three boots). That's certainly a prospect we could all live without.

Of course, while some of the gremlins that have beset the AM5 platform since launch continue to be a problematic presence for AMD, naturally that hasn't stopped the company from pushing forward with releasing more processors.

Most recently, we've seen the Zen 4 family expanded with 3D V-Cache offerings. Initially, those X3D chips consisted of the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X and 7900X, but tomorrow (April 6) witnesses the debut of the 7800X3D - which going by recent leaks, purportedly from AMD itself, is set to seriously impress gamers. Fingers crossed that it's as promising as the rumor mill reckons.