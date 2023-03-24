ChatGPT is instructing a man on how to run business with just a $100 budget

A self-described AI soothsayer has turned ChatGPT into HustleGPT, an artificial intelligence that informs him on how to start a business with just $100.

Jackson Greathouse Fall, a brand designer, has created the Hustle GPT challenge, where he acts as an instrument to the instructions of ChatGPT on how to start a business with just $100.

Fall explains in a now-viral Twitter thread that he told ChatGPT that it was now called "HustleGPT" and that it's an "entrepreneurial" artificial intelligence that's goal is to take the initial $100 budget and turn it into as much money as possible within the shortest timeframe possible. Fall added some needed caveats to the prompt, informing ChatGPT that it wasn't able to provide any methods that would involve doing anything illegal and that Fall was going to "act as a liaison" between the AI and the required physical work.

Additionally, HustleGPT was told by Fall that it would do "everything" it says and that he would update the AI on the current cash total of the business as time went on. Following that prompt, Fall explained that HustleGPT told him to set up an affiliate marketing site that makes content around eco-friendly/sustainable living products. HustleGPT provided the steps on how to get started with this business, instructing Fall to buy a domain, hosting, leveraging social media to acquire leads, website design, and optimizing for search engines. Notably, HustleGPT provided the costs for each of the steps and the grand total spent.

Fall acquired the domain GreenGadgetGuru.com for just $8.16 and used ChatGPT to create text prompts for OpenAI's AI image generator DALL-E to create an applicable logo and branding. The first logo that was created can be seen below, and as Fall explains, it was touched up in Adobe Illustrator.

Next was the website. Fall instructed HustleGPT to be as "verbose" with how to build the website as possible. The instructions that HustleGPT spat out were in-depth and carried out by Fall. Some interesting aspects that Fall noted with the website requirements were the logo had to be in the top-left corner and the inclusion of a category section set out in a 5-column grid of cards.

Fall then created the first piece of content using an AI image generator called Midjourney. The content is titled "10 Must-Have Eco-Friendly Kitchen Gadgets for Sustainable Cooking!" and can be seen below.

HustleGPT informed Fall that it had allocated $40 to spend on Facebook and Instagram ads to sell the products. Furthermore, HustleGPT told Fall to launch the website, which is now live for public viewing.

It's unclear at the moment if ChatGPT will be able to create a sustainable business with the information that it possesses, but I will be keeping a close eye on this story and report back if anything interesting occurs.