All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

WhatsApp is finally getting a proper tablet interface on Android

WhatsApp is testing a new interface that is more optimized for Android tablets and will support showing two panes at once for a greater data density.

WhatsApp is finally getting a proper tablet interface on Android
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an updated Android app that will make it right at home on tablets.

The current Android version of WhatsApp isn't optimized for use on tablets, especially larger ones. However, a new report has WhatsApp testing a new version with beta testers that would make use of a new two-pane interface.

WhatsApp beta on Android tablet - Image source: wabetainfo.com
Open Gallery 2

WhatsApp beta on Android tablet - Image source: wabetainfo.com

The new beta was first reported by WABetaInfo and is current;y being tested in beta form, but will likely be made available to the public in due course.

The current version of WhatsApp that can be downloaded today works in much the same way on a tablet as it does on a phone. Tapping a chat for example will see it open full-screen, something that doesn't make a lot of sense on a tablet in landscape mode.

That's all going to change, however. The latest beta includes a new look that splits the display into two panes. That way, tapping a chat means that it opens on the right side of the display, leaving the list of available chats untouched on the left. That makes much better use of the available display space and ensures a more modern experience that's akin to other messaging apps across tablets on multiple platforms.

There is currently no telling when WhatsApp will make this new beta available to everyone, but this new tablet-based interface can't come soon enough. WhatsApp is normally pretty good at taking features from beta to production, so we're hopeful that Android tablet owners will be able to take advantage of this new look sooner rather than later.

NEWS SOURCES:wabetainfo.com, whatsapp.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.