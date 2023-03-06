All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Apple's M3 24-inch iMac could come sooner than we expected

Apple is finally expected to refresh the M1 24-inch iMac, with the new machine likely to sport a new 3nm M3 chip and ship later in 2023.

Apple's M3 24-inch iMac could come sooner than we expected
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

After months and months of hearing nothing about a new 24-inch iMac to replace the 2021 M1 model, a new report claims that Apple will now refresh it sooner rather than later.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing as part of the weekly Power On newsletter, says that Apple is hard at work getting an M3 version of the colorful computer ready for primetime. And the big release could be sooner than we had previously expected.

Yellow M1 iMac - Image source: apple.com
Open Gallery 2

Yellow M1 iMac - Image source: apple.com

Gurman says that Apple is now testing an updated version of the current M1 iMac that looks the same and comes in the same colors. That also means that it will come in the same 24-inches screen size, too.

As for as specifications are concerned, Gurman believes that the new model will sport a new M3 chip which in turn means that the iMac will skip the M2 series entirely. He believes that makes sense given Apple's belief that the M2 is nothing more than a stop-gap chip, used while it prepares the M3.

The M3 chips will also likely be used in other Macs in the future and will be Apple's first based on the TSMC 3nm manufacturing process. The iPhone 15 will follow suit later this year, with the Pro models set to sport a 3nm A17 chip.

The move to a 3nm manufacturing process doesn't inherently mean for a faster chip, but it should ensure that the chips use less power and generate less heat when in use. That should then allow Apple to clock the chips higher for improved performance, while portable Macs can also expect to benefit from improved battery life.

As for the iMac, Gurman says that the new machine isn't yet ready for mass production and won't be for a few months yet. That means that a release to the world isn't likely until the second half of 2024.

Buy at Amazon

24-inch Apple iMac

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1249.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2023 at 5:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.