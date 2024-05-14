The M2 iPad Air isn't even out yet but a new rumor is already predicting a new M3 version

If you're waiting for the Apple Store to open on May 15 so you can rush in and buy one of Apple's shiny new M2 iPad Airs, you probably aren't alone. But as excited as you might be and as impressive as the M2 chip is, there is always going to be something better - and according to a new leak, the M3 iPad Air is already something that we should all be considering.

That leak comes via a private X account that has a proven track record of sharing information about future Apple products and has been picked up by MacRumors. According to that report, the next iPad Air to come out of Apple Park will ditch the current M2 chip in favor of the M3, the same chip that powers the latest and best Macs right now.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

That of course isn't all that surprising when you look at Apple's history of updating iPads and iterating the chip, but it does mean that the iPad Air won't skip the M3 and go straight to the M4. That's exactly what the new iPad Pro did of course, but it seems that the M3 iPad Air will be a thing - although we don't yet know when that will happen.

It's of course far too early to start really speculating about what Apple's plans are in terms of timing, but this news does raise the possibility that Apple could choose to keep the iPad Air a couple of chips behind the iPad Pro. When the iPad Air does finally get its M3 upgrade we have to assume that the iPad Pro will also receive a similar speed boost and move to the M5. Repeat that process over the next few years and it seems unlikely that the iPad Air will catch up with the iPad Pro, nor should it. Product differentiation is important, and there is no better way to do that than to give the best chips to the best tablets and keep the cheaper models lagging behind.

The new M2 iPad Air is around 50% faster than the M1 version that it replaces and is set to be a big upgrade for people who have the older version with the A14 Bionic, too. The new tablet starts at $599 for the entry-level 11-inch model while the new 13-inch iPad Air starts at $799. That's $500 cheaper than the iPad Pro of the same screen size albeit a much improved screen at that.