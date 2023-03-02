AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU is selling fast - but what about the 7950X3D?

We're surprised at how many units the Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor has shifted at launch, but the 7950X3D appears to be thin on the ground stock-wise.

We've got some initial sales numbers for the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor (from Europe), and the CPU looks to be selling well - perhaps to the surprise of some - although the flagship 7950X3D is a bit more of an enigma (we'll come back to that).

The latest figures from major German retailer MindFactory were shared on Twitter by TechEpiphany, showing how many units of the 7900X3D were sold on launch day - 360 to be precise. (Add your own seasoning with leaked sales stats, as ever).

That made this processor the third best-selling model at MindFactory, behind the top seller which was the 5800X3D (that shifted 490 units), and the 5700X (on 400 units).

Wccftech, which spotted this, also highlights an interesting comparison between the 7900X3D and the 7900X, with the latter flogging some 230 units upon launch. That means the 7900X3D sold around 55% more than its non-3D V-Cache counterpart, a pretty impressive feat.

All the more impressive in some ways, given the rather lukewarm reception we've seen in reviews, and there aren't many of them around. (AMD is seemingly not keen to put this one in the hands of reviewers, rather having them focus on the 7950X3D - which tells a story in itself).

Speaking of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, where does that CPU end up in the latest MindFactory sales rankings spilled on Twitter? Well, it doesn't, and the 7950X3D isn't present here - possibly due to lack of stock, as this product is pretty thin on ground, perhaps more so in Europe?

To be fair, the 7950X3D is not in stock at major US retailers now, either, being sold out at big outlets such as Best Buy and Newegg at the time of writing (you can have one shipped from China at great cost, mind you, but we wouldn't advise that for so many reasons).

With the 7950X3D proving elusive, maybe it's a case of the 7900X3D selling fairly well simply because people can't get hold of the flagship, and are desperate to get a piece of the Ryzen 7000 X3D action, so they're grabbing the lesser spec model.

That seems rather short-sighted. Remember that the 7800X3D is inbound, in fact it's due to arrive in April, so it may well pay to wait for that.

If money is no object, then it'd still seem a better bet to wait for the 7950X3D to become available, as it's a more solid overall proposition for not all that much more money. Particularly if you want more oomph on the productivity front, and are not just totally focused on gaming performance (which is reasonably likely for folks looking at these kinds of high-end CPUs).

If you do take the plunge with either of these new Ryzen 9 7000X3D processors, check out AMD's quickstart guide to ensure you get off on the right foot with these powerful CPUs.