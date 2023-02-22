AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 23.2.2 Driver released, adding more game support

Regular driver updates look to be back on the menu for AMD Radeon GPU owners, and the latest adds support for both Atomic Heart and Company of Heroes 3.

After a bit of turmoil regarding new GPU drivers for AMD Radeon graphics cards, it looks like Team Red is back on track. Its latest AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 23.2.2 Driver is a unified driver release covering AMD Radeon RX 7000, Radeon RX 6000, and older GPUs. Primarily it adds support for two new PC game releases - Atomic Heart and Company of Heroes 3.

2

Atomic Heart and Company of Heroes 3

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: AI threatens revenge by exposing personal information to ruin a reputation

For Company of Heroes 3, AMD notes that the new drivers deliver a decent performance boost - up to 13% for the Radeon RX 7900 XT at 4K and up to 9% for the Radeon RX 6800 XT at 4K. The update also fixes a few issues relating to video encoding, with a few game fixes coming to Hitman 3 and when using the Valve Index VR headset.

Unfortunately, the high idle power issue for the Radeon RX 7000 series is still listed as a known issue - so hopefully, that fix will come soon.

Here's a look at the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.2 Release Notes

Support for: Atomic Heart Company of Heroes 3 Up to 13% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4K, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.2 on the Radeon RX 7900XTX, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1 RS-528

Up to 14% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4K, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.2 on the Radeon RX 7900XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1 RS-529

Up to 9% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4K, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.2 on the Radeon RX 6950XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1 RS-530

Up to 9% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4K, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.2 on the Radeon RX 6800XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1 RS-531

Up to 7% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4K, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.2 on the Radeon RX 6650XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1 RS-532

Fixed Issues Corruption may be briefly observed when moving Netflix video between displays or minimize-to-fullscreen on some AMD Products such as AMD Ryzen 7 6800U.

Maximum encode bitrate is limited to 100Mbps for certain applications.

AMD Bug Report Tool pop-up or system hang may be observed after driver upgrade on some hybrid graphics notebooks.

Application crash may be observed while playing Hitman 3 with ray tracing settings enabled.

Valve Index VR headset may show a blank screen with 144Hz refresh rate setting on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

Certain videos played with Movies and TV may briefly show corruption when moving the window between displays on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Situational performance drop may be observed in DirectX 11 based games on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs using Ryzen processors.