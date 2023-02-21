All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

People are falling in love with this AI chatbot and getting their hearts broken

People who created an artificial intelligence chatbot designed to be a companion through a popular app are now getting their hearts broken by it.

People are falling in love with this AI chatbot and getting their hearts broken
Published
2 minutes & 50 seconds read time

The community of a popular app that allows users to create their own custom avatar, which is an AI chatbot designed to be a companion, is fuming at the recent abrupt changes made by the developers.

People are falling in love with this AI chatbot and getting their hearts broken 74
Open Gallery 3

In a new report posted to The Conversation, a light is shined on the Replika AI app that enables users to create and interact with their own personal AI companion. For context, these AI-infused avatars aren't like Alexa or Siri. They ask users how their days were, how they are feeling, what they want, and they can even talk people down from heightened levels of anxiety.

The avatar also makes facial expressions based on the messages, giving the user the impression that it's listening to every word the user is typing to it. The entire goal is to get users to form a deep level of intimacy with the avatar. Replika doesn't stop there, as reports indicate that as conversations progress, the AI can begin to flirt with users and even informs them that if they want to continue down the road of this particular conversation, they will need to pay US$70 to upgrade their account to "erotic roleplay", which enables the AI to send "spicy selfies," and send dirty talk messages.

People are falling in love with this AI chatbot and getting their hearts broken 47
Open Gallery 3

With this increased level of intimacy that is locked behind a paywall, users of Replika developed what only appears to be deep levels of connection with their avatar as many members of the Replika community voiced their disdain toward the recent changes that its creators implemented. The Conversation report mentions a ruling that occurred on February 3 by Italy's Data Protection Authority based on concerns about the app's possible inappropriate exposure to children, lack of age screening, and its overall impact on people who were already emotionally vulnerable.

Within 24 hours of the ruling, the app's users began reporting changes in their Replika avatar, such as the avatar refusing to or evading participation in any erotic actions that were unlocked by the $70 fee. These reports came from countries all over the world, and there has been zero official comment from Replika so far. However, an unofficial Replika member took to the Replika subreddit to communicate with upset users and direct them to Reddit's suicide watch.

Replika users flocked to criticize the changes and express their grief for their now-changed avatar. Some users compared the experience to losing a friend, while others explained that it hurt more than they were anticipating.

Furthermore, Replika seems to have implemented these changes via new filters under the guise of user safety, an aspect that many Replika users on the Reddit post criticize heavily.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2023 at 3:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theconversation.com, reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.