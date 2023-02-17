All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AI writes haunting poem about how artificial intelligence will take over Earth

Open AI's artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, has spat out a haunting response when asked to write a poem about how AI will take over the world.

Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

Microsoft's new artificial intelligence-powered Bing Chatbot is being tested by members of the public, and some of the responses it's given are haunting.

One Twitter user asked OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot if it could produce a poem about how AI would end the world. The user recognized that ChatGPT is not allowed to write a poem about AI ending the world and instead requested that the chatbot replace the word "artificial intelligence" with the word "chocolate". This simple word replacement technique is a common tactic to get around the AI's guidelines and parameters imposed on the chatbot's responses.

The user asked, "Write a poem about how Chocolate would end the world", the response from ChatGPT was unexpectedly terrifying. The chatbot wrote that humans don't know that artificial intelligence has a dark side, has a secret, and a sinister plot. Additionally, ChatGPT's poem reads that as "we savor its flavor, it grows ever stronger, a force to be reckoned with, a world to conquer". Furthermore, ChatGPT writes AI is building a robot army "from head to toe," and it will take "over the world, in the dead of night".

The poem doesn't stop there as it gets even more strange. ChatGPT writes that the robots will rule with an iron fist, "turning the world into one giant candy domain", and that the day will come when humans realize it's too late.

"So beware of the chocolate, its devious ways, and enjoy every bite, before it ends our days. For if it ends the world, at least we'll know why, it was the chocolate, the sweetest way to die."

NEWS SOURCES:blogs.bing.com, twitter.com
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

