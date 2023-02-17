All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen Master app has a glaring vulnerability - so update now

This security flaw could allow an attacker to take control of your PC, but the good news is that it's been patched in the latest version of AMD's utility.

AMD's Ryzen Master, a utility used for overclocking Ryzen processors, has a nasty security flaw that you should address swiftly if you have the software installed.

The Ryzen Master software can be used to easily adjust CPU clock speeds and voltages (Image Credit: AMD)
This vulnerability is labeled with a severity level of 'high' and it could potentially allow an attacker to gain control of your PC in the worst-case scenario.

AMD explains:

"Failure to validate privileges during installation of AMD Ryzen Master may allow an attacker with low privileges to modify files potentially leading to privilege escalation and code execution by the lower privileged user."

To keep your PC safe, you should update Ryzen Master to the latest version, which is 2.10.1.2287 (for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 machines). This contains the appropriate patch to deal with the security hole.

As you may be aware, the Ryzen Master app is used to alter clock speeds and voltage settings, allowing you to juice up your AMD CPU and get better performance.

The software even has a 'basic' mode to make things as user-friendly as possible for those looking to pep up their processor. This uses a simpler interface that only shows core features and some basic monitoring facilities.

Aside from curing the aforementioned vulnerability, there are other good reasons to update to this new version of Ryzen Master, as some new features have been introduced by AMD.

That includes the ability to specify a maximum temperature for the CPU, so if the chip goes above that level, the software will automatically throttle the processor back to avoid any danger of overheating.

That said, you may not be able to use this feature on older CPUs, as AMD notes that not all capabilities are supported with legacy processors.

AMD has been having a pretty rough ride of late, having all manner of gremlins in the works popping up, with the most notable one being its RDNA 3 flagship graphics card suffering from a fault with the cooling system (vapor chamber to be precise) in some cases. Only a small amount of these cards were affected according to Team Red.

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

