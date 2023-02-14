Rumored Xiaomi 13 Lite borrows the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island

The upcoming Xiaomi 13 Lite has a front-facing camera system that looks very much like the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, but there the similarities end.

Xiaomi is expected to announce as many as three new phones at this year's Mobile World Congress, and one of them borrows very heavily from the very best that Apple has to offer.

Just like the iPhone 14 Pro, the mid-range Xiaomi 13 Lite will have a front camera system that isn't like the ones we're most familiar with in the world of Android. It sure does look like a Dynamic Island, but that is where the similarities end.

Whereas Apple's iPhone 14 Pro uses its Dynamic Island to display information and widgets, there is no suggestion right now that we can expect anything that impressive from what the Xiaomi phone will have to offer. Instead, it looks like we can simply expect it to be a larger hole in the screen than other Android hole-punch designs. But in a world where so many Android phones look the same, it's probably fair to say that this one stands out.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite itself looks to be a rebranded version of the phone that Xiaomi already sells in China - the Xiaomi Civi 2. If that is indeed the case then we can be confident in terms of the specifications this phone will offer. They'll start with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display that has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. Inside, the phone's budget credentials really kick in with the use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. There's none of that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 loveliness here.

Other notable specifications include a main 50-megapixel camera, 20-megapixel wide-angle camera, and 2-megapixel macro shooter. Those two front-facing cameras will both be 32-megapixel affairs, although one will do wide-angle duty for those looking to take selfies with friends.

Back on the inside, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging will take care of providing power for all those features specifications.

All of this is expected to be announced alongside the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro at an event that will take place on 26 February, 2023. That just happens to be at Mobile World Congress, the annual phone industry get-together that will be held in Barcelona, Spain.

As for the other phones, that Xiaomi 13 Pro is the one to look out for thanks to the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage depending on which configuration buyers choose.