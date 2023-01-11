All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Apple rumored to use in-house wireless chips in iPhone's by 2025

Apple rumors are pointing to the company implementing its own in-house wireless chipsets into the iPhone by late 2024 or early 2025.

Apple rumored to use in-house wireless chips in iPhone's by 2025
Published Jan 11, 2023 8:31 AM CST
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Broadcom and Qualcomm may be cut out of the iPhone, quite literally and metaphorically, according to recent Apple rumors.

Apple rumored to use in-house wireless chips in iPhone's by 2025 99
Open Gallery 2

The rumors come from Bloomberg, which got into contact with sources that claim Apple is planning on putting its own in-house wireless chipsets into the iPhone. These chipsets cover cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity and are expected to release sometime in late 2024 or early 2025. Currently, the company is in development for this new in-house chip and, when ready, will relinquish the dependency on Broadcom and Qualcomm, which currently have chips inside of the iPhone.

Notably, Apple is also rumored to be developing a singular design chipset that will encompass Bluetooth, cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity. This chipset, when completed, will allow Apple to streamline production and save extremely valuable space within the iPhone chassis. More notably, Qualcomm said back in November last year that it would be expecting "minimal contribution" from Apple throughout fiscal 2025, but it will be providing cellular components for iPhone 2023 models.

Apple has been slowly moving away from sourcing components for its devices for quite some time now, with the company's motivation shift becoming more than apparent with the release of its own silicon chips that are found in new models of its products. Apple moving to develop its own wireless connectivity components only makes sense given the company's sometimes rocky relationship with third-party manufacturers.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, or would like to learn more about recent Apple rumors, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hyp NASA The Eagle Has Landed Men's Crew Socks

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.99
$20.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2023 at 1:30 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, bloomberg.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.