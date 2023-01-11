All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Microsoft ends Windows 7 and Windows 8 support this week

It's the end of an era as Microsoft closes the books on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, though we're not sure who's still using Windows 8 in 2023.

Microsoft ends Windows 7 and Windows 8 support this week
Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Microsoft is ending updates and security fixes for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 this week, ending official support for these operating systems.

Microsoft ends Windows 7 and Windows 8 support this week 02
Open Gallery 2

Of the two, Windows 7 was easily the most popular OS among businesses and gamers. However, the latest Steam Hardware Survey showcases that only 2% of users were rocking these older versions of Windows in December 2022. 1.77% of Steam users still use Windows 7, and only 0.41% still use Windows 8.1.

Windows 7 stopped receiving critical updates and new features in January 2020, though security updates were still being provided to specific users who paid a fee - mainly businesses. That ends this week, so users will need to upgrade to a newer version of Windows or keep using the OS with compromised security. "We recommend purchasing a Windows 11-compatible computer," writes Microsoft in a blunt but succinct summary.

In the case of Windows 8.1, it's a similar situation. Microsoft writes.

"Windows 8.1 will reach end of support on January 10, 2023, at which point technical assistance and software updates will no longer be provided. If you have devices running Windows 8.1, we recommend upgrading them to a more current, in-service, and supported Windows release. If devices do not meet the technical requirements to run a more current release of Windows, we recommend that you replace the device with one that supports Windows 11."

No official upgrade path or discount is listed on the official pages for the notifications, though we'd like to know who exactly is still using Windows 8.1. We have a straightforward question for that 0.41% of Steam users. Why? Also, what games are you playing on Windows 8.1?

Buy at Amazon

Windows 11 Home (Digital Download)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$139.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2023 at 7:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:microsoft.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.