NVIDIA's purported next-gen TITAN RTX renders: quad-slot GPU, dual 16-pin power

NVIDIA's monster TITAN RTX 'Ada Lovelace' renders tease unreleased quad-slot GPU with not one, but two 16-pin '12VHPWR' power connectors.

Published Dec 26, 2022 6:07 PM CST
NVIDIA already has the most powerful graphics card known to man with its AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, easily beating the best of AMD's new Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX... but we've been hearing about the purported TITAN RTX for a while now, and now... now we have some gorgeous renders.

The new renders of NVIDIA's purported TITAN RTX "Ada Lovelace" GPU have been unleashed as a huge Christmas present by leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who says that he has real photos of an engineering sample from NVIDIA that were used to craft some gorgeous renders of the TITAN RTX "Ada" graphics card.

NVIDIA TITAN RTX "Ada" engineering sample render (source: MLID)
NVIDIA TITAN RTX "Ada" engineering sample render (source: MLID)

The renders tease a monster quad-slot design with not one, but two 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connectors, with each of the 12VHPWR power connectors offering up to 600W of power each -- meaning we're talking upwards of 1200W of power consumption on the NVIDIA TITAN RTX -- if it ever sees the light of day, which it totally, totally should.

NVIDIA TITAN RTX "Ada" engineering sample render (source: MLID)
Here you can see the dual 16-pin "VHPWR" power connectors, each offering 600W of power. The ridiculously fast AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 has just a single 16-pin power connector, for comparison.

Moore's Law is Dead claims that NVIDIA has finished prototypes inside of their labs, working right now, with the leaker sharing a very heavily edited photo of the card -- to keep his sources safe, of course -- while the other renders are based on other photos of NVIDIA's purported TITAN RTX "Ada" graphics card.

NVIDIA TITAN RTX "Ada" engineering sample render (source: MLID)
NVIDIA TITAN RTX "Ada" engineering sample render (source: MLID)
NVIDIA TITAN RTX "Ada" engineering sample render (source: MLID)

You'll see that the dual 16-pin "VHPWR" power connectors are placed in a weird place -- but remember this is an engineering sample, so things could change if the NVIDIA TITAN RTX is ever released -- while the heatsink itself is absolutely gigantic.

Previous rumors pegged NVIDIA's purported TITAN RTX graphics card will feature the AD102-450 "Ada Lovelace" GPU with a whopping 18176 CUDA cores and an also whopping 48GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory from Micron, clocked at 24Gbps that should see memory bandwidth at 14% higher than the 24GB of GDDR6X on the GeForce RTX 4090 (which has 24GB GDDR6X memory).

NVIDIA's purported next-gen TITAN RTX renders: quad-slot GPU, dual 16-pin power
We did hear a couple of months ago that NVIDIA's purported TITAN RTX was melting power supplies, tripping breakers, and even "melting itself" while it was so damn big that the quad-slot GPU was being mounted to the motherboard. Yeah, mounted... to... the... motherboard. It's that big.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

