PowerColor teases Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Special Edition graphics card

PowerColor is preparing a new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Special Editio ngraphics card, with some special PowerColor Hellhound coin!

Published Dec 18, 2022 10:44 PM CST
PowerColor has already unleashed a bunch of Radeon RX 7900 series Hellhound graphics cards, but it looks like there's a very special edition version of the card hitting the market.

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Special Edition graphics card is something a little different, with a beautiful "amethyst purple" lighting design that the company mentions in their press release. But inside of the retail packaging, owners of the new PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Special Edition graphics card are in for a treat.

PowerColor teases Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Special Edition graphics card 02PowerColor teases Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Special Edition graphics card 03
PowerColor's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Special Edition (source: Zhongzheng Evaluation)
Inside the retail packaging, you'll get an awesome bundle of gear that will include a sweet PowerColor Hellhound coin, which Zhongzheng Evaluation has compared against the AMD 50th Anniversary coin that packs an AMD Zen 2 CPU die.

PowerColor teases Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Special Edition graphics card 05
As for the card itself, the new PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Special Edition graphics card rolls out with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and a dual BIOS switch. It's a thick boi graphics card, and some of these photos do some justice to show the thickness of the card itself.

We don't know how many of these new PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Special Edition graphics cards will be made, but I wouldn't be holding my breath to see if you'll be able to get one. They might just be for reviewers, or for the Chinese market exclusively. I guess we'll have to wait and see, but I definitely want one after checking out these photos of the card, it looks like a beast... and the "amethyst purple" looks so good, even in pics let alone in person.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

