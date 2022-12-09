All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Meta moves to capitalize off Elon Musk's Twitter with a new competitive app

The rollercoaster of Twitter since Elon Musk took its helm may create an opportunity for Meta to take the company's 'bread and butter'.

Meta moves to capitalize off Elon Musk's Twitter with a new competitive app
Published Dec 9, 2022 8:29 AM CST
2 minutes & 16 seconds read time

Staff at Meta, the owners of Facebook and Instagram met virtually during November to discuss ideas on how to create the next Twitter, according to a report from the New York Times.

During the idea session executives pointed to a new text-based application that would be designed to directly compete with Twitter, in a move to capitalize off the absolute turmoil Elon Musk has created on the app since he took the reins in late October.

According to The Times, several employees thought about creating a separate new app, and/or expanding upon the new Instagram feature called "Instagram Notes", which allows users to text messages to "close friends" or followers. These messages are removed after a certain period of time, and the feature is currently only available to a select number of accounts. This brain storming session even spawned names for a competing app such as Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant.

Meta moves to capitalize off Elon Musk's Twitter with a new competitive app 66
2

An increasing number of people have been quitting Twitter over Elon Musk and his behavior on the platform. This is because many people have become frustrated with Musk's controversial comments, which they view as damaging to the social media platform and to society as a whole.

One of the main reasons why users are quitting Twitter over Elon Musk is his frequent use of the platform to make inflammatory and divisive comments. Musk is known for making provocative statements on Twitter, often targeting specific individuals or groups and sparking online controversy. This has led to criticism from many users who view Musk's behavior as unprofessional and inappropriate. Musk's behavior on the platform has been viewed as contributing to the spread of disinformation and mistrust.

For the aforementioned reasons, a portion individuals are leaving the platform, which is where Meta and other Twitter-competing social medias are looking to pick up old Twitter users.

However, Musk has since posted several times about Twitter's usage reaching all-time highs, with the SpaceX and Tesla CEO recently writing that developers are currently making a tool that will allow the company to control the bot/spam accounts. These two points, along with the many other positive announcements from the Twitter, such as Musk thanking Apple for fully returning as an advertiser, as well as several other top advertisers, may be what keeps Twitter from losing its users to a future Meta app.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2022 at 2:51 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, nytimes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.