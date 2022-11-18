All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Elon Musk announces Twitter hits another milestone, posts a cheeky message

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to his Twitter account to announce that the platform has reached a new milestone for its usage.

Elon Musk announces Twitter hits another milestone, posts a cheeky message
Published Nov 18, 2022 1:12 AM CST
2 minutes & 26 seconds read time

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk has taken to his Twitter account to announce that the social media platform has reached a new milestone.

Elon Musk announces Twitter hits another milestone, posts a cheeky message 26
3

It was only on November 10 that Musk took to his Twitter account to announce that Twitter usage had reached an all-time high, while writing that he hoped the servers didn't melt. Musk didn't provide any specific metric he was going by, and the Tweet on November 18 where he announced that Twitter had broken that record and "hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol".

Musk followed up that Tweet with a call back to his joke of bringing an actual sink into Twitter HQ while also writing on his Twitter, "let that sink in!", after he closed to deal for the company. Shortly after the announcement of Twitter's usage hitting a new all-time high, the SpaceX CEO wrote once again, "let that sink in..."

With Twitter usage at new milestone levels, Musk has sent out an email to all staff at Twitter demanding that they commit to "hardcore" work that entails "exceptional performance" as a "passing grade", or take three months of severance now and leave their job. Anyone that didn't agree to Musk's new terms via clicking the link in the provided email by 5 pm on November 17 will receive their three months of severance.

Musk has recently admitted during an interview that he is working "too much" and that his workload has "increased quite a lot," which has pushed him to "really working the absolute most amount that I can work, from morning 'til night, seven days a week". Additionally, Musk said on his Twitter account that he will be sleeping at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco until the company is organized. Furthermore, the Tesla CEO announced that Twitter will be relaunching its Twitter Blue subscription service, with the new launch date being set for November 29.

In other Elon Musk news, the Twitter owner has recently commented on the downfall of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange at the hands of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the co-founder and former CEO of FTX. Musk revealed his SBF attempted to get into contact with Musk earlier in the year and that Musk's "bs detector" was set off by what he heard about SBF.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Mini Pocket Logo NASA T Shirts for Youth

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.95
$23.95$21.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/18/2022 at 1:04 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.