All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

NASA releases new Artemis 1 video showing the breathtaking size of the Moon

The Moon appears small in the sky, but when orbiting it from only a few thousand miles from its surface, you realize just how big it is.

NASA releases new Artemis 1 video showing the breathtaking size of the Moon
Published Dec 9, 2022 8:02 AM CST
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

The Orion spacecraft is a spacecraft developed by NASA for deep space exploration. It is designed to be capable of carrying humans to destinations such as the Moon and Mars.

One of the key features of the Orion spacecraft is its advanced imaging and video capabilities. The spacecraft is equipped with 24 high-resolution cameras and other sensors that are capable of capturing detailed images and video footage of the Moon as well as other nearby celestial bodies. In addition to its imaging capabilities, the Orion spacecraft is also equipped with a powerful propulsion system that allows it to maneuver and position itself for optimal imaging and video capture.

One of the major objectives of the Orion spacecraft's missions to the Moon has been to gather detailed imagery and video of the lunar surface. This footage has been used for a number of purposes, including scientific research and analysis, as well as public outreach and education. The images and video captured by the Orion spacecraft will provide valuable insights into the geology and composition of the Moon, as well as its history and evolution.

NASA releases new Artemis 1 video showing the breathtaking size of the Moon 02
3

In addition to its scientific value, the footage captured by the Orion spacecraft has also been used for public outreach and education. NASA has released a number of videos and other materials featuring the footage captured by the Orion spacecraft, providing the public with a unique and up-close look at the Moon and its features. This has been an important way of engaging the public with the work of NASA and fostering interest in space exploration.

Overall, the Orion spacecraft's ability to film the Moon has been a valuable tool for NASA and has provided numerous benefits. The high-resolution imagery and video captured by the spacecraft has given us a greater understanding of the Moon and its characteristics. Most notably, the footage released by Jason Major showcases the sheer size of the Moon, with Major writing that the video is playing back at 10x the normal speed, further emphasizing the size of our celestial neighbor.

NASA releases new Artemis 1 video showing the breathtaking size of the Moon 05
3

As Major writes in the Twitter thread, the video sequence shown above reveals some awesome surface details, with Major pointing to a collection of images showcasing the Ocean of Storms, a located on the western edge of the near side of the Moon.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2022 at 2:51 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.