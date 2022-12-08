Amazon is paying customers $2 a month to monitor their phone traffic

Amazon has announced a new program that will pay customers $2 per month to monitor their phone traffic.

The invite-only program is called Ad Verification and is designed to help the company gather data on when and where customers viewed advertisements on their phones. The program tracks users' ads, informing the company when a user saw an ad, where they saw it, what type of ad, and more. Notably, this tracking includes Amazon's own ads as well as third-party ads.

According to Amazon, the data collected through the program will be used to improve its products and services, as well as provide a more personalized advertising experience for all its customers. Amazon customers not invited to the program can join a waitlist and can potentially enter at a later date, according to an Amazon spokesperson that spoke to Insider.

The new rewards from Amazon are a part of the company's "Amazon Shopper Panel" program, "an opt-in, invitation-only program where participants can earn monthly rewards by sharing receipts from purchases made outside of Amazon.com, completing short surveys, and enabling ad verification for the ads they see from Amazon's own advertising or third-party businesses that advertise through Amazon Ads."

"Earning rewards is easy. Simply upload 10 eligible receipts per month by using the Amazon Shopper Panel app to take pictures of paper receipts or by forwarding email receipts to receipts@panel.amazon.com and you'll earn $10 towards either an Amazon Balance or a charitable donation. You'll earn additional rewards each month for every survey you complete or if you enable ad verification. Space is limited and you may only be eligible to participate in certain parts of the program. You can check if you are eligible by tapping on the tabs for Receipts, Surveys, and Ads in the app.