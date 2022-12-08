All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon is paying customers $2 a month to monitor their phone traffic

Amazon users in the Ad Verification program will earn $2 a month for handing over their phone traffic data to the company for examination.

Published Dec 8, 2022 8:34 AM CST
Amazon has announced a new program that will pay customers $2 per month to monitor their phone traffic.

The invite-only program is called Ad Verification and is designed to help the company gather data on when and where customers viewed advertisements on their phones. The program tracks users' ads, informing the company when a user saw an ad, where they saw it, what type of ad, and more. Notably, this tracking includes Amazon's own ads as well as third-party ads.

According to Amazon, the data collected through the program will be used to improve its products and services, as well as provide a more personalized advertising experience for all its customers. Amazon customers not invited to the program can join a waitlist and can potentially enter at a later date, according to an Amazon spokesperson that spoke to Insider.

The new rewards from Amazon are a part of the company's "Amazon Shopper Panel" program, "an opt-in, invitation-only program where participants can earn monthly rewards by sharing receipts from purchases made outside of Amazon.com, completing short surveys, and enabling ad verification for the ads they see from Amazon's own advertising or third-party businesses that advertise through Amazon Ads."

"Earning rewards is easy. Simply upload 10 eligible receipts per month by using the Amazon Shopper Panel app to take pictures of paper receipts or by forwarding email receipts to receipts@panel.amazon.com and you'll earn $10 towards either an Amazon Balance or a charitable donation.

You'll earn additional rewards each month for every survey you complete or if you enable ad verification. Space is limited and you may only be eligible to participate in certain parts of the program. You can check if you are eligible by tapping on the tabs for Receipts, Surveys, and Ads in the app.

Your participation will help brands offer better products and make Amazon ads more relevant," wrote Amazon.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

