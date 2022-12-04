ICY DOCK teases PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD add-in card with active cooling tech: 32GB/sec

ICY DOCK has teased not one, but two new add-in cards for your PC that support both PCIe Gen5 M.2 + E1.S SSDs, with both add-in cards rocking active cooling to keep those super-fast PCIe 5.0 SSDs nice and cool.

The first one we're looking at today is the ICY DOCK CP073-1 which supports two regular PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSDs that get mounted through the sides of the shroud, with a fully tool-less design that makes them easy to get up and running.

ICY DOCK's new CP073-1 PCIe Gen5 add-in card

ICY DOCK supports up to 2280/2580 form factor M.2 SSDs, with the design of the ICY DOCK CP073-1 including an active fan -- a 50mm blower fan -- with exhaust vents on the front and an aluminum heatsink on the shroud. There are some LED indicators on the front of the PCIe 5.0 SSD add-in card, too.

Now, let's talk bandwidth: ICY DOCK is promising up to 32GB/sec on its ICY DOCK PCIe Gen5 SSD adapter cards, with a single PCIe power connector required: although we don't know if it's a single 6-pin or 8-pin PCIe power connector. There's also no news on the ETA nor the pricing, which is unfortunate.

The second add-in card revealed by the company is the new ICY DOCK CP125, which will be rolling out as a standard FHFL (full height, full length) expansion card, but in a nice-and-tight single-slot design. It will slot into the PCIe 5.0 x8 slot, and supports up to two E1.S SSDs in the new PCIe 5.0 standard for truly insane speeds.

ICY DOCK also uses an active-fan with a 50mm blower fan, and an LED indicator, just like its PCIe Gen5 M.2 add-in card.