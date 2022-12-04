All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

ICY DOCK teases PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD add-in card with active cooling tech: 32GB/sec

ICY DOCK's new CP073-1 supports next-gen PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSDs, packs active cooling to keep them cool, and offers up to 32GB/sec reads.

ICY DOCK teases PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD add-in card with active cooling tech: 32GB/sec
Published Dec 4, 2022 9:26 PM CST
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

ICY DOCK has teased not one, but two new add-in cards for your PC that support both PCIe Gen5 M.2 + E1.S SSDs, with both add-in cards rocking active cooling to keep those super-fast PCIe 5.0 SSDs nice and cool.

The first one we're looking at today is the ICY DOCK CP073-1 which supports two regular PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSDs that get mounted through the sides of the shroud, with a fully tool-less design that makes them easy to get up and running.

ICY DOCK's new CP073-1 PCIe Gen5 add-in card
8

ICY DOCK's new CP073-1 PCIe Gen5 add-in card

ICY DOCK supports up to 2280/2580 form factor M.2 SSDs, with the design of the ICY DOCK CP073-1 including an active fan -- a 50mm blower fan -- with exhaust vents on the front and an aluminum heatsink on the shroud. There are some LED indicators on the front of the PCIe 5.0 SSD add-in card, too.

ICY DOCK teases PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD add-in card with active cooling tech: 32GB/sec 02ICY DOCK teases PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD add-in card with active cooling tech: 32GB/sec 03
ICY DOCK teases PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD add-in card with active cooling tech: 32GB/sec 04ICY DOCK teases PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD add-in card with active cooling tech: 32GB/sec 05

Now, let's talk bandwidth: ICY DOCK is promising up to 32GB/sec on its ICY DOCK PCIe Gen5 SSD adapter cards, with a single PCIe power connector required: although we don't know if it's a single 6-pin or 8-pin PCIe power connector. There's also no news on the ETA nor the pricing, which is unfortunate.

ICY DOCK teases PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD add-in card with active cooling tech: 32GB/sec 06ICY DOCK teases PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD add-in card with active cooling tech: 32GB/sec 07

The second add-in card revealed by the company is the new ICY DOCK CP125, which will be rolling out as a standard FHFL (full height, full length) expansion card, but in a nice-and-tight single-slot design. It will slot into the PCIe 5.0 x8 slot, and supports up to two E1.S SSDs in the new PCIe 5.0 standard for truly insane speeds.

ICY DOCK also uses an active-fan with a 50mm blower fan, and an LED indicator, just like its PCIe Gen5 M.2 add-in card.

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT Rocket 4 Plus-G 2TB Advanced Gaming M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD (SB-RKTG-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
$299.99$299.99$299.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/4/2022 at 6:32 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.