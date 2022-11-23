Amazon's early Black Friday deals hit AMD CPUs with discounts of up to 54%

If you were thinking about upgrading your CPU and were considering AMD, now might be the time to pull the trigger, as Amazon has slashed prices by at least 20%.

Amazon is getting ahead of the insane Black Friday sales with what seems to be Black Friday-week, where the online retailer changes discounts each day leading up to Friday. Amazon has slashed prices on the Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread, Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread, Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread, and much more. The minimum discount on the available AMD CPUs is 22%, with the Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core, 16-Thread previously being priced at $449.00 and currently being priced at $348.99.

The largest discount is 54% off on the Ryzen 5 5600G 6-Core 12-Thread, which was previously listed for $259.99 and is currently being listed for $120.01. These aren't the only deals Amazon has in technology, as the online retailer has also slashed prices on JBL headphones, as well as Samsung memory drives.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - was $449.00 - now $243.08 (48% off)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - was $569.99 - now $341.48 (40% off)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler - was $309.00 - now $158.98 (49% off)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-Core 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics - was $259.00 - now $120.01 (54% off)

AMD Ryzen; 7 5700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - was $299.00 - now $198.70 (34% off)

AMD Ryzen; 7 7700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - was $449.00 - now $348.99 (22% off)