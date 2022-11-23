All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon's early Black Friday deals hit AMD CPUs with discounts of up to 54%

Amazon has got Black Friday deals in full swing, with the online retailer now slashing prices across a range of AMD CPUs with discounts of up to 54%.

Published Nov 23, 2022 4:41 AM CST
If you were thinking about upgrading your CPU and were considering AMD, now might be the time to pull the trigger, as Amazon has slashed prices by at least 20%.

Amazon is getting ahead of the insane Black Friday sales with what seems to be Black Friday-week, where the online retailer changes discounts each day leading up to Friday. Amazon has slashed prices on the Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread, Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread, Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread, and much more. The minimum discount on the available AMD CPUs is 22%, with the Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core, 16-Thread previously being priced at $449.00 and currently being priced at $348.99.

The largest discount is 54% off on the Ryzen 5 5600G 6-Core 12-Thread, which was previously listed for $259.99 and is currently being listed for $120.01. These aren't the only deals Amazon has in technology, as the online retailer has also slashed prices on JBL headphones, as well as Samsung memory drives.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - was $449.00 - now $243.08 (48% off)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - was $569.99 - now $341.48 (40% off)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler - was $309.00 - now $158.98 (49% off)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-Core 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics - was $259.00 - now $120.01 (54% off)

AMD Ryzen; 7 5700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - was $299.00 - now $198.70 (34% off)

AMD Ryzen; 7 7700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - was $449.00 - now $348.99 (22% off)

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

