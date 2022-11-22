Elon Musk posts video showing Twitter has a closet full of '#staywoke' t-shirts

Elon Musk is figuratively and now physically cleaning out the closet at Twitter as Musk has posted a video to his account showing what he's discovered in Twitter's secret storage compartment.

The Twitter owner posted to his account on November 23 the above video that shows what was discovered at Twitter's "merch thing" - presumably, the company's merch department. Musk explains in the video that "there's an entire closet", and someone in the background can be heard saying "secret closet", followed by Musk saying "of #staywoke t-shirts".

The SpaceX CEO recently announced that he wouldn't be rolling out the relaunched Twitter Blue subscription on the date he announced last week, as he wants to ensure there is high confidence in stopping impersonation across the platform. The Twitter owner said the company will likely use a different color check mark for organizations and individuals.

Account impersonation became a real problem when Twitter Blue was originally launched on November 5 as many prominent public accounts, such as Twitter's own Twitter account, Twitch, Nintendo of America, Elon Musk, and many other brands/public figures had their accounts impersonated by individuals creating a new account and buying Twitter Blue for the verification check mark. This led to Musk announcing on November 6 that any account found impersonating without clearly stating it's a "parody account" in its display name will be permanently banned.

Read more: Twitter employee fired for writing jokes about Elon Musk regrets not being harsh

If you are interested in reading any more on the Elon Musk-Twitter rollercoaster, which has certainly had its ups and down over the several weeks Musk has been at the helm, check out the below and above links.