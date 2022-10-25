Apple places huge order for M2 Pro, M2 Max SoCs on TSMC's new 3nm node

TSMC is gearing up to mass produce Apple's next-gen M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs for future-gen MacBook Pro laptops, with TSMC's next-gen 3nm process node being used.

The last we heard was that Apple had booked TSMC for its next-gen M2 Pro and M3 chips, but now a new report from the Commercial Times reports that Apple has booked TSMC for its 3nm node, mass-producing M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. We did hear previously that Apple would have to switch to 5nm for its chips, but it looks like TSMC will provide its new 3nm node for Apple's new MacBook Pro laptops.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Apple's new M2 Pro is reportedly codenamed "Rhodes Chop" and will house a 10-core CPU and 20-core GPU, while the beefier M2 Max is codenamed "Rhodes 1C" and will rock up to a 12-core CPU and chunkier 38-core GPU. TSMC is "racing against time" to get orders in for Apple for its higher-end M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme SoCs.

3

Apple's new M2 Ultra is codenamed "Rhodes 2C" which should see up to a 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU, but then there's the M2 Extreme... which is expected to come in two variants. The new M2 Extreme in its first form would have a 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU, but then there's a beast: a 48-core CPU and 152-core GPU, which would blow previous designs out of the water.