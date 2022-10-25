All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Apple places huge order for M2 Pro, M2 Max SoCs on TSMC's new 3nm node

TSMC has reportedly received a huge order from Apple to make its next-gen M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs on its new 3nm process node, ready for 2023.

Apple places huge order for M2 Pro, M2 Max SoCs on TSMC's new 3nm node
Published Oct 25, 2022 8:06 PM CDT
2 minutes & 22 seconds read time

TSMC is gearing up to mass produce Apple's next-gen M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs for future-gen MacBook Pro laptops, with TSMC's next-gen 3nm process node being used.

The last we heard was that Apple had booked TSMC for its next-gen M2 Pro and M3 chips, but now a new report from the Commercial Times reports that Apple has booked TSMC for its 3nm node, mass-producing M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. We did hear previously that Apple would have to switch to 5nm for its chips, but it looks like TSMC will provide its new 3nm node for Apple's new MacBook Pro laptops.

Apple places huge order for M2 Pro, M2 Max SoCs on TSMC's new 3nm node 01
3

Apple's new M2 Pro is reportedly codenamed "Rhodes Chop" and will house a 10-core CPU and 20-core GPU, while the beefier M2 Max is codenamed "Rhodes 1C" and will rock up to a 12-core CPU and chunkier 38-core GPU. TSMC is "racing against time" to get orders in for Apple for its higher-end M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme SoCs.

Apple places huge order for M2 Pro, M2 Max SoCs on TSMC's new 3nm node 02
3

Apple's new M2 Ultra is codenamed "Rhodes 2C" which should see up to a 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU, but then there's the M2 Extreme... which is expected to come in two variants. The new M2 Extreme in its first form would have a 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU, but then there's a beast: a 48-core CPU and 152-core GPU, which would blow previous designs out of the water.

  • M3: ???
  • M2 Extreme: 48-core CPU, 152-core GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm
  • M2 Ultra: 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm
  • M2 Max: 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm
  • M2 Pro: 10-core CPU, 20-core GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm
  • M2: 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU + 20+ billion transistors on TSMC second-gen 5nm
  • M1 Ultra: 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU + 114 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1 Max: 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU + 57 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1 Pro: 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU + 34 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1: 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU + 16 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1464.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/25/2022 at 8:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, ctee.com.tw

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.