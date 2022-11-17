All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MaxSun's anime-themed GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft costs more than RTX 4090

MaxSun's new GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft graphics card is their first GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, anime-themed card costs more than the GeForce RTX 4090.

Published Nov 17, 2022 10:21 PM CST
MaxSun has just announced its very first GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPU in the form of the new GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft OC "Aijia Edition" graphics card.

The company hasn't shifted far away from its previous-gen GeForce RTX 30 series "Ampere" GPU family of cards, with the new MaxSun GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft OC "Aijia Edition" graphics card called the "Enchantment Heart Princess Edition" overseas.

MaxSun continues on with its white design and triple-fan thermal solution on its new GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft OC "Aijia Edition" graphics card, while there's also not much RGB lighting if that's your thing. As a big fan of backplates, MaxSun has splashed the back with a full-on anime-themed backplate, and it looks cool (even better if you're into anime).

The company is shipping the GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft OC "Aijia Edition" graphics card with factory overclocking (hence the "OC" in the model name). We don't know how far it's pushed, but the company lists a base clock of 2210MHz which is... wait for it... 5MHz over NVIDIA's own reference specifications for the GeForce RTX 4080.

There's a single 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector as usual, with a 320W TDP. You won't be able to buy this in most countries as MaxSun will be selling their graphic cards in China only, unfortunately. You could import one, but you'd really have to be into this type of thing to do that.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

