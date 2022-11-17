MaxSun's anime-themed GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft costs more than RTX 4090

MaxSun has just announced its very first GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPU in the form of the new GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft OC "Aijia Edition" graphics card.

The company hasn't shifted far away from its previous-gen GeForce RTX 30 series "Ampere" GPU family of cards, with the new MaxSun GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft OC "Aijia Edition" graphics card called the "Enchantment Heart Princess Edition" overseas.

MaxSun's new GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft OC "Aijia Edition" graphics card

MaxSun continues on with its white design and triple-fan thermal solution on its new GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft OC "Aijia Edition" graphics card, while there's also not much RGB lighting if that's your thing. As a big fan of backplates, MaxSun has splashed the back with a full-on anime-themed backplate, and it looks cool (even better if you're into anime).

The company is shipping the GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft OC "Aijia Edition" graphics card with factory overclocking (hence the "OC" in the model name). We don't know how far it's pushed, but the company lists a base clock of 2210MHz which is... wait for it... 5MHz over NVIDIA's own reference specifications for the GeForce RTX 4080.

There's a single 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector as usual, with a 320W TDP. You won't be able to buy this in most countries as MaxSun will be selling their graphic cards in China only, unfortunately. You could import one, but you'd really have to be into this type of thing to do that.

