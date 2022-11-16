Genesis X Convertible completes X concept trilogy, showing off shiny convertible

To complete the X concept trilogy alongside the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe, Genesis has unveiled the X Convertible concept car. Although the Korean automaker owned by Hyundai didn't disclose drivetrain specifications during the unveiling, we get a closer look at a unique vehicle design.

Ahead of the 2022 LA Auto Show, Genesis invited a small group of attendees to check out the four-passenger, open-roof concept car in Malibu. Even if the folding hardtop roof is closed, transparent moon roofs located above the front-seat passenger and driver have been designed to offer an open feel at all times.

Similar to the pair of concept vehicles before it, the X Convertible features a digital dash and infotainment system that is physically angled towards the driver with an L-shaped piece of glass. The "Giwa Navy" primary interior color is enhanced with recyclable wool fabric to make roof tiles - and a noticeable woven pad graphic wraps around the car's interior.

As noted by Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer at Genesis, in a press statement:

"Genesis started life by producing sedans mainly targeting business users. While creating a new, differentiated design DNA, we gradually increased the emotional appeal by applying this DNA to the SUV typology. Now, electric powertrains have given us the perfect scenario in which to enjoy nature, and propelled the brand to create vehicles with even greater emotional resonance."

Even though the majority of concept cars never see production - let alone a public release - it still proves a valuable tool. Automakers can gauge reactions from show attendees and auto industry media, receiving feedback on body design styles and in-car technology.

As for the X Convertible one day ending up in your garage or driveway, here is what Donckerwolke told TechCrunch: "Let's put it this way. I'm putting a huge amount of energy, of my energy, to make it possible."