All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Genesis X Convertible completes X concept trilogy, showing off shiny convertible

We aren't sure if we'll ever actually see it on the road, but Genesis has introduced the X Convertible concept to finish its trio of X concept vehicles.

Genesis X Convertible completes X concept trilogy, showing off shiny convertible
Published Nov 16, 2022 11:35 PM CST
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

To complete the X concept trilogy alongside the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe, Genesis has unveiled the X Convertible concept car. Although the Korean automaker owned by Hyundai didn't disclose drivetrain specifications during the unveiling, we get a closer look at a unique vehicle design.

Genesis X Convertible completes X concept trilogy, showing off shiny convertible 09
4

Ahead of the 2022 LA Auto Show, Genesis invited a small group of attendees to check out the four-passenger, open-roof concept car in Malibu. Even if the folding hardtop roof is closed, transparent moon roofs located above the front-seat passenger and driver have been designed to offer an open feel at all times.

Similar to the pair of concept vehicles before it, the X Convertible features a digital dash and infotainment system that is physically angled towards the driver with an L-shaped piece of glass. The "Giwa Navy" primary interior color is enhanced with recyclable wool fabric to make roof tiles - and a noticeable woven pad graphic wraps around the car's interior.

Genesis X Convertible completes X concept trilogy, showing off shiny convertible 03
4

As noted by Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer at Genesis, in a press statement:

"Genesis started life by producing sedans mainly targeting business users. While creating a new, differentiated design DNA, we gradually increased the emotional appeal by applying this DNA to the SUV typology. Now, electric powertrains have given us the perfect scenario in which to enjoy nature, and propelled the brand to create vehicles with even greater emotional resonance."

Genesis X Convertible completes X concept trilogy, showing off shiny convertible 02
4

Even though the majority of concept cars never see production - let alone a public release - it still proves a valuable tool. Automakers can gauge reactions from show attendees and auto industry media, receiving feedback on body design styles and in-car technology.

As for the X Convertible one day ending up in your garage or driveway, here is what Donckerwolke told TechCrunch: "Let's put it this way. I'm putting a huge amount of energy, of my energy, to make it possible."

Buy at Amazon

GENESIS WATCHER OF THE SKIES T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/16/2022 at 11:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:media.genesis.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.