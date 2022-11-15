All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA Taiwan Twitter account hacked: promotes Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

NVIDIA's official Taiwan Twitter account was hacked, promoting cryptocurrencies Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum... as the GeForce RTX 4080 launches.

NVIDIA Taiwan Twitter account hacked: promotes Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Published Nov 15, 2022 5:01 PM CST
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Hours before NVIDIA officially launched its new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, their official Taiwan Twitter account was hacked, promoting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

The Taiwanese account for NVIDIA hasn't been used all that much in the last few years, but then a tweet came out of nowhere promoting Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH). The NVIDIA Taiwan Twitter account was verified, from an official account... showing that everyone should be careful, always.

NVIDIA Taiwan Twitter account hacked: promotes Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum 01
2

The tweet has since been removed, so you don't need to worry about it anymore, but screenshots were snapped for prosperity. The account has also been suspended since the tweet, which is good to see, so people don't get ripped off. Unfortunately, the account could've been used for good: promoting NVIDIA's just-unleashed GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

Speaking about the GeForce RTX 4080 graphic card, it just launched and I've got two reviews up already: NVIDIA's awesome in-house GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition and MSI's custom GeForce RTX 4080 GAMING X TRIO. They're both fantastic offerings, while I've still got a few reviews that aren't too far away: MSI's other custom GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X, ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition, and ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 AMP! Extreme AIRO graphics cards.

They're gaming powerhouses, offering performance that beats the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, but falls decently short of the unbelievably fast GeForce RTX 4090. AMD has its upcoming RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards right around the corner... competitors for the just-released GeForce RTX 4080.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

