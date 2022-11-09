All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Mark Zuckerberg: 11,000+ laid off from Meta, night after midterm elections

Mark Zuckerberg confirms mass layoffs at Meta (Facebook, Oculus, Instagram) within hours of the 2022 midterm elections, out of nowhere.

Mark Zuckerberg: 11,000+ laid off from Meta, night after midterm elections
Published Nov 9, 2022 9:11 PM CST
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Mark Zuckerberg has announced mass layoffs at Meta aka Facebook, with 11,000 jobs sliced away -- a significant number, considering the largest social networking site in the world had 87,314 employees at its peak earlier this year.

Meta has been bleeding on the stock market for a while now, and while the headlines are dominated by Twitter and Elon Musk, it seems no one really cares about the bigger issue: the largest social networking site in the world (which owns Instagram, Oculus, WhatsApp, and more) has just laid off 11,000+ people right before Christmas. Oh, and within hours of the 2022 midterm elections.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained: "Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected. Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that".

But don't worry about the Metaverse, that area is safe of course... but Zuckerberg did say that Facebook (at the time, now Meta) had "overinvested" at the start of the pandemic, where it hedged bets that people would use their social networking site more... but they didn't.

Maybe Zuckerberg could remember the massive Cambridge Analytica scandal from 2018, where back in 2004 the then 19-year-old was talking to a friend in his college dorm room at Harvard when he said that people are "dumb fucks" for trusting him. Maybe, just maybe, there are some far bigger issues at hand here.

Meta shares are down over 50% in the last six months alone, and down an even more punishing 71% in the last 12 months.

Buy at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.00
$399.00$399.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/9/2022 at 9:03 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theguardian.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.